BigBear.ai Enters into Memorandum of Understanding with UAV Factory to Develop AI/ML Capabilities for Use in Autonomous Operations

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning (“ML”), cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions, announced today that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding Agreement with UAV Factory to develop AI/ML capabilities for its unmanned systems and components for use in autonomous operations within the commercial and defense markets.

BigBear.ai delivers advanced AI/ML products and solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”) and Intelligence Community (“IC”), including providing direct support to the Defense Intelligence Agency in developing pattern of life analysis from imagery and SIGINT data collected by unmanned and manned platforms. Through the partnership, UAV Factory, a global leader in the tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”) and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“ISR”) technology, will incorporate BigBear.ai’s highly innovative AI/ML technology and expertise into its systems to bring cutting edge autonomous ISR capabilities to UAV Factory’s customers.

“BigBear.ai is proud to have been exclusively selected by UAV Factory to support the technological enablement of its proven unmanned aerial platform,” said BigBear.ai CEO Dr. Reggie Brothers. “BigBear.ai is one of the few companies with a track record of delivering AI-enabled solutions to the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and commercial sector for many years, and our proven capabilities in this area will assist UAV Factory and its global customers with a critical need.”

“BigBear.ai is a recognized global leader in the AI/ML industry and this partnership will allow us to deliver greater platform autonomy to the DoD and the IC in support of processing, exploitation and dissemination, and pattern of life analysis,” said UAV Factory Senior Vice President Joshua Stinson. “Not only will this partnership aid in bringing advanced technologies to the defense market, it also will bring groundbreaking applications to support the energy, logistics, and infrastructure market to support U.S. interests at home and abroad.”

About BigBear.ai

A new leader in decision dominance, BigBear.ai is operationalizing artificial intelligence and machine learning at scale through our end-to-end data analytics platform. We deliver superior information and decision support to customers in the private and public sectors through our modular suite of big data analytics and solutions. Each of our three products can be used on its own or together, including in conjunction with a customer’s existing technology: Observe (data ingestion and conflation), Orient (composable machine learning at scale), and Dominate (visual anticipatory intelligence and optimization).

BigBear.ai’s customers, which include the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense and U.S. Federal Government, as well as commercial customers across verticals such as infrastructure, energy, maritime transportation and logistics, rely on BigBear.ai’s advanced technology solutions to analyze information, identify and manage risk, and optimize solutions to complex problems, leading to better decision making. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia, Massachusetts, Michigan, and California. For more information, please visit http://bigbear.ai/. Follow us on Twitter @bigbearai.

About UAV Factory

UAV Factory, a U.S.-based leader in unmanned and autonomous technology, was established in 2009 with the goal of developing the most advanced platforms and sensors in the unmanned market. UAV Factory benefits from its vertically integrated operations and global footprint where its Penguin class of fixed-wing UAV, as well as its Octopus ISR stabilized EO/IR camera payloads offer unmatched reliability and performance. For more information please visit www.uavfactory.com. Follow us on Twitter @UAVFACTORY.