Logitech Partners With Choreographer JaQuel Knight and Creators to Help Address Racial Inequality

NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announces July as #Creators4BIPOC month, a movement that aims to help address barriers disproportionately faced by Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) creators. Recognizing the importance of giving credit where it is due, Logitech is partnering with award-winning choreographer and visionary JaQuel Knight, to help ten creators secure copyright of their choreography, paving the way for BIPOC creators to own and monetize their creations. Knight made history as the first pop/hip-hop choreographer to copyright his dance moves — including the iconic moves in Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).”

Logitech is also bringing together more than 50 creators to amplify underrepresented voices and champion change and equality. In addition, Logitech is committing $250,000 to match funds raised by creators for nonprofit organizations that are explicitly focused on racial equality and justice.

The #Creators4BIPOC initiative is led by Logitech For Creators, a brand extension of Logitech that exists to empower all creators to pursue their passions.

“Creators are shaping culture and driving change. Logitech For Creators puts creators at the heart of everything we do, and we’re committed to take an active role in creating a more inclusive and just world,” said Erin Chin, Chief Marketing Officer for Logitech For Creators. “Too often, BIPOC creators don’t receive their due credit or financial compensation for their creative work. JaQuel Knight is changing that, and we support his mission by helping other creators get recognized for their work. With #Creators4BIPOC, we are proud to support such passionate and talented voices with our resources, products and services.”

Logitech For Creators, which brings together Blue Microphones, Streamlabs and Mevo, is empowering creators to create change, big or small. All month long, follow #Creators4BIPOC across social platforms to hear stories, discover new creators, join conversations and help streamers raise funds for more than 20 nonprofit organizations fighting for racial equality and justice.

Creators @Snowlit, @MiladyConfetti, @scarzig and others, will be hosting fundraising streams on Twitch through Streamlabs Charity, in support of the Asian Mental Health Collective, Black Girls Smile, The Bail Project and WeXL Org.

Logitech will be fund matching up to $250,000 through the Logitech Cares Donor Advised Fund (DAF) at Tides Foundation.

Creators Elise Swopes (@swopes), Leah Thomas (@greengirlleah) and others, will be sharing unique stories and encouraging their followers to join the #Creators4BIPOC movement.

Visual artist and activist Aundre Larrow (@aundre) is directing a Super 8 film about creators finding their voice with audio recorded on Blue Microphones, highlighting Makeda Sanford (@ohmakeda) and Justin Wee (@djdumpling).

Now in its second year, #Creators4BIPOC is a movement initiated in 2020 by Streamlabs to help address racial inequality through a $1 million minimum in donations to BIPOC charities over the next ten years. To learn more about the creators, nonprofit organizations and how to get involved with the #Creators4BIPOC movement, visit creators4bipoc.com.

About Logitech For Creators

Logitech For Creators is a brand extension of Logitech that helps all creators pursue their passions by unlocking their extraordinary potential and ability to shape culture. We celebrate creators and put them at the heart of everything we do, and support them with our products and services. Logitech For Creators brings together Blue Microphones, Mevo and Streamlabs, brands that have always served creators with their tools.

