Ouster Partners with Danfoss to Accelerate the Adoption of Lidar in Mobile Off-Highway Vehicles

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, today announced that it has partnered with Danfoss Power Solutions to accelerate the adoption of Ouster's digital lidar sensors and provide seamless, turnkey implementation for end users. Danfoss Power Solutions is a world-class provider of mobile hydraulic and electrification products and solutions for the construction, agriculture and other on-highway and off-highway vehicle markets, supporting OEM customers and its network of distribution partners.

Ouster sensors will be the first lidar hardware to be offered through the Danfoss PLUS+1® Partner Program, which is engineered to expedite the development process and bring higher quality machines to market faster. This integration is intended for remote machine management, operator assistance, row following, obstacle avoidance, and task automation.

“We are excited to bring such a great partner and technology onto our PLUS+1® Platform. This partnership will enable our customers to quickly and easily integrate Ouster lidar into their systems, improving our customers’ time to market and increasing their ability to incorporate operator assist and autonomous solutions into their machines,” said Peter Bleday, Head of Autonomous Vehicles at Danfoss Power Solutions.

PLUS+1® Partner Program is a select group of companies with complementary products -- including microcontrollers, joysticks, hydraulic pumps, and radar sensors -- that integrate into PLUS+1® systems the same way all Danfoss hardware components do. Ouster’s OS sensors will be a part of the PLUS+1® Autonomy offering, including the new XM100 Autonomous Controller and PLUS+1® Autonomous Control Library (ACL). The Ouster compliance block is expected to be released in the fourth quarter of 2021 with a beta version available today for select customers.

“Ouster is excited to partner with Danfoss as we seek to enable greater levels of autonomy across the industrialized economy with our digital lidar. The Danfoss PLUS +1® Platform’s control interface makes it easy for OEMs and other customers to adopt our sensors on robotic machinery, whether it be indoor warehouse robots or autonomous tractors in the field. We expect the offering to reduce integration time and the end application’s time to market,” said Nate Dickerman, President of Field Operations at Ouster.

