Ooma Partners with Jazzware to Bring Customized Connectivity Solutions to Hotels Nationwide

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced it is partnering with Jazzware to provide unique and affordable unified communications and telephony solutions to the hospitality industry nationwide.

Jazzware (https://www.jazzware.com/) has been a leading revenue capture, systems connectivity, and analytics cloud solution for the hospitality industry for more than 25 years. Jazzware, Inc., formerly known as SDD Jazz and BroadSoft Hospitality, is relied upon by premiere hotel brands and partners throughout the world for uninterrupted daily operations, efficiencies, and premium guest experiences.

Ooma and Jazzware have entered into a partnership to offer Jazzware certified hospitality applications and universal connection middleware using the Ooma Enterprise unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform (https://www.ooma.com/enterprise-communications/), along with related services including Ooma SIP trunking (https://www.ooma.com/enterprise-communications/sip-ip-trunking/) for connecting hotel premise and contact centers to the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN).

As hotels modernize their technology infrastructure to deliver superior service and efficiencies, they are consistently opting for SIP, UCaaS, and cloud solutions over legacy private branch exchange (PBX) on-premise switches or their hosted PBX derivatives. Switching to unified communications with SIP trunking and cloud applications can cut telephony costs in half and provide instant, on-demand access to a new generation of connected hospitality applications at the premise, contact center, or via mobile. These flexible solutions may be easily tailored to the customer’s needs, scaling from limited service to luxury resort implementations.

Jazzware and Ooma recently completed a project to transform telecommunications at a large upscale hotel in downtown Washington, D.C. The hotel, already using Jazzware to manage and audit telecommunications services, was able to eliminate obsolescent, inflexible and costly legacy services by implementing SIP trunking from Ooma. The hotel also added Ooma Connect fixed wireless internet service (https://www.ooma.com/business-internet/) as backup to maintain voice and data continuity whenever its primary internet service provider has an outage.

“ Ooma and Jazzware are partnering to offer a wide range of options to the entire hospitality industry,” said Tom Clancy, chief executive officer of Jazzware. “ Ooma Enterprise UCaaS and SIP services, in conjunction with Jazzware certified connectivity and applications, provide hotel owners and operators new avenues to expand and improve services and convenience to guests. Equally exciting is that as innovative applications become available on the platform, they can be immediately accessed with minimal installation cost or effort, unlike the legacy PBX model.”

“ We’re honored to partner with Jazzware, a leader in its category,” said Rob Ferrer, vice president of business sales at Ooma. “ Together, Jazzware and Ooma are ready to deliver a new level of communication solutions and connectivity options to hotels and other hospitality businesses.”

