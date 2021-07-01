Globalstar Announces Partnership With FocusPoint International Inc.

COVINGTON, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) (“Globalstar” or the “Company”) today announced a partnership with FocusPoint International Inc. to provide crisis assistance services under the Global Overwatch & Rescue™ Plan to Globalstar customers worldwide.

Overwatch & Rescue is an assistance plan by FocusPoint International which provides extensive travel medical and security assistance benefits, including no cost evacuations for users who choose the annual plan. Overwatch & Rescue comes standard with 24/7 multi-lingual crisis consultation, medical and dental referrals and much more.

Globalstar and SPOT customers that add the Overwatch & Rescue Plan will have access to a team of highly experienced medical, security and crisis response specialists to address incidents caused by hazardous summer and winter sports, natural disasters, pandemics like COVID-19, riots, strikes, and other unexpected events that interrupt their travels and adventures.

David Kagan, CEO of Globalstar Inc., commented, “We are so pleased to extend this valuable service to Globalstar customers. Many of our users partake in extreme sports and engage in higher than average travel frequency making this offering a service that can help further improve our customers’ peace of mind. FocusPoint provides a comprehensive risk consulting service that is a great compliment to the connectivity we provide our customers.”

Greg Pearson, CEO of FocusPoint International Inc., added, “The partnership between Globalstar and FocusPoint brings together two world class organizations with proven track records of helping people when it matters most. Now, through the Global Overwatch & Rescue Plan, we have an incredible opportunity to deliver a comprehensive solution that keeps Globalstar and SPOT customers connected and protected from medical mishaps and security incidents that can happen close to home or halfway around the world.”

The new FocusPoint International Global Overwatch & Rescue Plan is available to Globalstar and SPOT customers effective immediately as an optional assistance service for $24.95 a year. For additional details visit: www.FindMeSPOT.com/FocusPoint.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar is a leading provider of customizable Satellite IoT Solutions for customers around the world in industries such as oil and gas, transportation, emergency management, government, maritime and outdoor recreation. A pioneer of mobile satellite voice and data services, Globalstar solutions connect people to their devices and allow businesses to streamline operations providing safety and communication and enabling mobile assets to be monitored remotely via the Globalstar Satellite Network. The Company's Commercial IoT product portfolio includes industry-acclaimed SmartOne asset tracking products, Commercial IoT satellite transmitters and the SPOT® product line for personal safety, messaging, and emergency response, all supported on SPOT My Globalstar, a robust cloud-based enhanced mapping solution. Learn more at Globalstar.com.

About FocusPoint International Inc.

FocusPoint is a global assistance company with 19 offices on 5 continents and over 5,000 proprietary and vetted personnel that deliver an integrated suite of health, security and incident response services through information, technology, and people. FocusPoint is in the business of identifying and illuminating possible threats, mitigating risks, and responding to crises events impacting people and organizations engaged in global business and leisure travel. The company specializes in the fully provision of travel medical and security assistance, temporary healthcare staffing, crisis response services, and intelligence-driven technology solutions. Learn more at FocusPointIntl.com