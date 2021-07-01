ITT announces sale of subsidiary holding legacy liabilities to Delticus, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--July 1, 2021-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today announced that it has divested InTelCo Management LLC (“InTelCo”), a wholly owned subsidiary that holds long-term liabilities including asbestos liabilities and related insurance assets, to Delticus HoldCo, L.P. (“Delticus”), a corporate liability consolidation vehicle and portfolio company of Warburg Pincus LLC, a leading global private equity firm.

“Today’s announcement represents the culmination of our multi-year strategy to reduce ITT’s legacy liability profile,” said Luca Savi, ITT President and CEO. “This transaction, along with our successful U.S. pension plan termination executed in October 2020, position us very favorably for future growth and capital flexibility.”

Savi continued, “The transaction allows ITT to permanently divest its legacy asbestos liabilities and transfer these to a high-quality partner in Delticus. ITT will operate with a simplified and well-capitalized balance sheet, a heightened focus on our core business, including our sustainability initiatives, and without the risks and management time required to manage long-term asbestos liabilities. Going forward ITT will be able to more effectively invest capital and future cash flows into product innovation and organic and inorganic growth initiatives.”

The estimated impact of the divesture will be a one-time after-tax loss of approximately $27 million to be recorded in the second quarter of 2021 and excluded from adjusted earnings per share.

Transaction Overview

Delticus has acquired 100% of the equity of InTelCo, which indemnifies ITT for all legacy asbestos liabilities. At closing, ITT contributed approximately $398 million in cash to InTelCo. As a result of the transaction, ITT removed all asbestos obligations, related insurance assets and associated deferred tax assets from the company’s consolidated balance sheet.

Delticus will assume the operational management of InTelCo, including the administration of all the asbestos claims and collection of existing insurance policy reimbursements.

Evercore acted as exclusive financial advisor to ITT in connection with the transaction, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as its legal counsel. Jefferies acted as exclusive financial advisor to Delticus, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as its legal counsel.

Background on InTelCo

In 2016, ITT established InTelCo Management LLC through a corporate reorganization to hold all of the ITT LLC and Goulds Pumps LLC legacy asbestos liabilities and related insurance assets. The reorganization allowed ITT to more efficiently manage liabilities and insurance assets under a single, well-capitalized entity with its own focused management team. The InTelCo team has extensive experience leading litigation defense and insurance litigation and recovery and will continue in its current capacity as part of Delticus. This structure will provide significant operational and financial efficiencies following the sale.

About Delticus

Delticus is a leading institutionally capitalized corporate liability consolidation vehicle, focused on acquiring and managing long-tail legacy corporate liabilities of various forms. Headquartered in Wilmington, DE but operating globally, Delticus offers holders of various forms of corporate liabilities a full risk transfer through an outright corporate sale. Delticus is a portfolio company of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm, with a 30+ year track record in financial services investing. For more information, please visit www.delticusgroup.com.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our business, future financial results and the industry in which we operate, and other legal, regulatory and economic developments. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, future strategic plans and other statements that describe the company’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals, and any discussion of future events and future operating or financial performance.

We use words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “target,” “future,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “guidance” and other similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are uncertain and to some extent unpredictable, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in, or reasonably inferred from, such forward-looking statements.

Where in any forward-looking statement we express an expectation or belief as to future results or events, such expectation or belief is based on current plans and expectations of our management, expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, there can be no assurance that the expectation or belief will occur or that anticipated results will be achieved or accomplished.

Among the factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties inherent in our business including, without limitation: impacts on our business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including disruptions to our operations and demand for our products, increased costs, disruption of supply chain and other constraints in the availability of key commodities and other necessary services, government-mandated site closures, employee illness or loss of key personnel, the impact of travel restrictions and stay-in-place restrictions on our business and workforce, customer and supplier bankruptcies, impacts to the global economy and financial markets, and liquidity challenges in accessing capital markets; uncertain global economic and capital markets conditions, including due to COVID-19, trade disputes between the U.S. and its trading partners, and fluctuations in oil prices; risks due to our operations and sales outside the U.S. and in emerging markets; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; fluctuations in demand or customers’ levels of capital investment and maintenance expenditures, especially in the oil and gas, chemical, and mining markets, or changes in our customers’ anticipated production schedules, especially in the commercial aerospace market; failure to compete successfully and innovate in our markets; the extent to which there are quality problems with respect to manufacturing processes or finished goods; risks related to government contracting, including changes in levels of government spending and regulatory and contractual requirements applicable to sales to the U.S. government; volatility in raw material prices and our suppliers’ ability to meet quality and delivery requirements; failure to manage the distribution of products and services effectively; loss of or decrease in sales from our most significant customers; fluctuations in our effective tax rate; failure to protect our intellectual property rights or violations of the intellectual property rights of others; the risk of material business interruptions, particularly at our manufacturing facilities; the risk of cybersecurity breaches; changes in laws relating to the use and transfer of personal and other information; failure of portfolio management strategies, including cost-saving initiatives, to meet expectations; risk of liabilities from past divestitures and spin-offs; changes in environmental laws or regulations, discovery of previously unknown or more extensive contamination, or the failure of a potentially responsible party to perform; failure to comply with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or other applicable anti-corruption legislation, export controls and trade sanctions, including recently announced tariffs; and risk of product liability claims and litigation. More information on factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated is included in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (particularly under the caption “Risk Factors”), our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.