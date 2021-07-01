Special Aerospace Services Named Colorado’s 2021 Aerospace Manufacturer of the Year

Special Aerospace Services (SAS), a Colorado-based tactical engineering company, has been named Colorado’s 2021 Aerospace Manufacturer of the Year by the Manufacturer’s Edge. (Photo: Business Wire)

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Special Aerospace Services (SAS), a Colorado-based tactical engineering company, has been named Colorado’s 2021 Aerospace Manufacturer of the Year by the Manufacturer’s Edge.

SAS provides a seamless workflow between their engineers and manufacturing teams by providing a full-cycle solution portfolio that includes tactical engineering support in propulsion, avionics, systems, safety, and launch site integration, as well as rapid prototyping, manufacturing, and procurement of mission-critical aerospace hardware. SAS clients include NASA, DoD, and many commercial space providers.

“We are thrilled to be recognized with this amazing award,” said Heather Bulk, SAS’s founder and CEO. “Manufacturing plays a vital role in the advancement of the aerospace industry. We are providing critical, agile, and reliable engineering and manufacturing solutions that solve complex aerospace challenges so that our clients can confidently meet the demands of expanding human knowledge in space.”

SAS is also the parent company of SAS Flight Factory Services, an AS9100D-certified and vertically integrated division designed to address the critical and immediate needs of its clients.

The Manufacturer’s Edge is a Colorado manufacturing assistance center, partially funded by the NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP). The 2021 Colorado Manufacturing Awards (CMAs) build on five successful years of recognizing outstanding companies and people shaping American manufacturing.

ABOUT SAS: Special Aerospace Solutions (SAS), a certified woman-owned business, started in 2007 with a small team of visionaries and is now a collaborative team of 100+ tenacious specialists, acting as trusted partners to clients in defense, space, and civilian markets. SAS’s nimble teams of aeronautics, operational, and R&D experts are connected by their shared mission to further humankind’s dreams in air and space, and together they are driven to innovate across a full-cycle portfolio that includes tactical engineering support in propulsion, avionics, systems, safety, and launch site integration, as well as rapid prototyping, manufacturing, and procurement of mission-critical aerospace hardware. SAS is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with additional locations in Denver CO, Huntsville AL, Cape Canaveral FL, Houston TX, and Washington DC.

ABOUT MANUFACTURER’S EDGE: Manufacturer’s Edge encourages the strength and competitiveness of Colorado manufacturers through onsite technical assistance through coaching, training, and consulting, collaboration-focused industry programs, and leveraging government, university and economic development partnerships. The Manufacturer’s Edge’s experienced engineers and business professionals have skills in manufacturing, management, process improvements and technology acceleration and work closely with manufacturers to provide company assessments and customized solutions including hands-on facilitation and implementation. Manufacturer’s Edge is committed to maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction and providing results that improve a company’s bottom line.