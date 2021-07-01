Advocatia Aligns with Olive Helps to Connect the Uninsured to Meaningful Assistance Programs

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chicago-based Advocatia announced today its partnership with Olive, the company delivering innovation to healthcare through artificial intelligence (AI). Advocatia has aligned with Olive’s newest cybernetics platform, Olive Helps, to deliver real-time notifications to healthcare financial associates when there is an opportunity to connect an uninsured patient with health insurance or programs that meet their needs.

“Uncompensated care is a huge problem for hospitals. Of the more than $41.6 billion of care that currently goes unpaid, more than half could be mitigated by properly allocating patients to programs,” noted Advocatia co-founder and CEO, Ryan Brebner. “By integrating with Olive, we are making the connection between patients and programs at the earliest possible point, relieving the patient of the worries of the financial burden, getting them greater access to future care and ensuring the hospital gets paid for the valuable services they provide.”

Nearly 47 percent of the uninsured population is likely eligible for assistance. Those who are uninsured are less likely to seek timely and vital medical care and when they do, they are often left with jarring medical debt. Advocatia leverages its proprietary technology to connect individuals and their families to federal, state, and local programs based on the financial situation of their household.

“We believe the social safety net is there for a reason,” continued Brebner. “And the problem of being uninsured or underinsured is widespread with more than 40 percent of those who qualify in working families."

The partnership between Advocatia and Olive will empower healthcare workers to assist those who are uninsured at the point of care rather than waiting until bills begin mounting. Through Olive Helps, Olive's newest cybernetic platform that provides healthcare workers with real-time intelligence, a cybernetic Loop is initiated with an alert indicating that a patient may qualify for financial assistance. Through a short series of questions, the advisor can quickly identify eligible programs and streamline the enrollment process for the patient. Advocatia’s Loop will be available to all Olive Helps customers through Olive’s Loop Library, which functions similarly to an App Store for hospitals and health systems.

This process expedites the enrollment process and prepares patients to access the care they need for themselves and their families. Programs and resources can include Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for healthcare expenses, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for sound nutrition and wellness, and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) to equip moms and their young children.

Allowing patients and their families to focus on their wellbeing rather than their financial responsibilities leads to a better patient experience. By building this access into a hospital’s workflow, Olive Helps and Advocatia are delivering real financial results for hospitals.

“Olive Helps fill a crucial gap in the healthcare industry for a digital sidekick - one that enables healthcare workers to lighten their workload by delivering real-time intelligence to give them superhuman powers,” said Mike Biselli, VP of Partnerships for Olive. “The key to the success of Olive's new platform is pooling the intelligence and innovation of the healthcare industry through strategic partnerships like what we have forged with Advocatia!”

