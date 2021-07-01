SUEZ North America Wins a Series of Water and Wastewater Service Contracts for Total Revenues of Over $223 Million

SUEZ has been selected by the Lynn, Massachusetts Water and Sewer Commission to operate, manage and maintain Lynn’s wastewater treatment plant and 13 pump stations. The contract begins July 1, 2021 and is scheduled to run through 2041. (Photo: Business Wire)

SUEZ has been selected by the Lynn, Massachusetts Water and Sewer Commission to operate, manage and maintain Lynn’s wastewater treatment plant and 13 pump stations. The contract begins July 1, 2021 and is scheduled to run through 2041. (Photo: Business Wire)

PARAMUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the United States, SUEZ has signed a series of water and wastewater treatment services contracts for total revenues of over $223 million, including a major operations and maintenance contract in Massachusetts, worth $164 million over 20 years. Through these agreements, SUEZ will support its clients in providing high-quality services while improving customers’ quality of life and continue building a sustainable environment.

SUEZ has been selected by the Lynn, Massachusetts Water and Sewer Commission to operate, manage and maintain Lynn’s wastewater treatment plant and 13 pump stations. The contract begins July 1, 2021 and is scheduled to run through 2041. As part of the agreement, SUEZ will partner with AECOM Technical Services and C.H. Nickerson to perform over €54 million in capital improvements to the 40-year-old Lynn Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant. SUEZ, AECOM and Nickerson have successfully teamed up many times in recent years, including East Providence, Newport and Woonsocket in Rhode Island; and Devens, Holyoke and Springfield, MA. The Lynn wastewater facility treats an average of 26 million gallons a day and can accommodate up to 100 million gallons during wet weather. It serves 140,000 people, including the 93,000 residents of Lynn, and residents of neighboring communities Nahant, Saugus and Swampscott. SUEZ provides water and wastewater services to approximately 450,000 residents in 15 communities throughout Massachusetts1.

SUEZ Expands Presence in Mississippi with New Water Services Contract with City of Ellisville

In Mississippi, SUEZ signed an agreement with the City of Ellisville to operate and maintain the city’s water and wastewater operations for the next five years. Under the terms of the contract, SUEZ will operate and maintain Ellisville’s water treatment and distribution, and its wastewater collection and treatment systems. These include two elevated and one underground water storage tanks, five wells, 16 wastewater lift stations and two wastewater treatment lagoons. SUEZ has provided water and wastewater services to over 20,000 customers in Laurel, MS, since 2006.

Town of Poughkeepsie, NY, extends contract with SUEZ to operate and maintain Arlington water pollution control facility

In New York State, the Town of Poughkeepsie, NY has extended its contract with SUEZ to operate and maintain the Arlington Water Pollution Control Facility for an additional eight and a half years. The extension, which is valued at nearly $18 million, will address capital work and maintenance at the plant. The contract to operate and maintain the Arlington Water Pollution Control Facility, which averages a dry weather daily flow of 2.5 million gallons per day, will continue to serve the 15,000 people throughout the Poughkeepsie service area. The new contract is set to begin on July 5, 2021 and will continue to build a sustainable future for the Town of Poughkeepsie for years to come.

New water treatment plant serving Rhode Island community recycles discharge and protects river

SUEZ, working closely with engineering partner AECOM and the City of Woonsocket, has begun operating a state-of-the-art water treatment plant that will help the City meet the increasing demand for drinking water, while protecting the fragile Blackstone River. SUEZ will operate the seven million gallons per day plant and a raw water pump station under a 20-year, $40 million agreement. The collaboration between the City of Woonsocket, AECOM and SUEZ will solve the environmental concerns of the community and leave the city’s 40,000 residents with better quality water as a result of the advanced design of the water treatment plant. Operation of the plant is the latest in a series of initiatives to improve the life and health of the Blackstone River, which at one time had more than 1,000 factories built along its banks.

“We are delighted with the recent contract wins in the states of Massachusetts, Mississippi, Rhode Island and New York, which strengthen our presence in North America. These contracts demonstrate our expertise and commitment to providing high-quality services and supporting our clients. Thanks to the planned investments, the SUEZ Group guarantees improved services, safety, operation and water quality while promoting environmental sustainability,” commented Nadine Leslie, Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ North America.

1 including Agawam, Devens, Hingham, Holyoke, Hull, Hyannis, North Cohasset, Rockland and Springfield.