Google Nest to Strengthen Its Commitment to Security by Testing Devices Against the ioXt Alliance’s Global Security Standards

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ioXt Alliance, the global standard for IoT security, today announced that as part of Google Nest’s new security commitments, Nest products released in 2019 or later will use the ioXt Alliance’s global security standards to test and validate their security. Google Nest is prioritizing consumer security and privacy by testing products in its suite of connected home devices against the ioXt Alliance’s rigorous security standards, with more devices to be added later in the year.

Focused on security, upgradability, and transparency, the eight ioXt pledge principles that the devices will be tested against include clear guidelines for quantifying the optimal level of security needed for a specific device within a product category. The first set of evaluations against the ioXt Pledge for Google Nest will be completed by NCC Group, one of the ioXt Alliance Authorized Labs, which will provide the third-party validation of device test results to ensure all products are cybersafe. Once a device meets or exceeds the requirements after testing, they will receive the ioXt SmartCert label. Google also has plans to publish the findings on its website once the testing is complete.

“We are thrilled to be able to work with Google Nest to further its commitment to security by providing the means for testing and third-party validation of their connected home products to ensure the safety of all device end-users,” said Brad Ree, CTO of the ioXt Alliance. “By complying with our standards and providing transparency of the results to consumers, they will be able to make informed decisions about their devices to better protect their personal information, which will lead to greater consumer confidence in the security of the Nest suite of products.”

To learn more about the ioXt Alliance, visit https://www.ioxtalliance.org/ and for more information about Nest’s privacy and security commitment, visit https://safety.google/nest/.

About the ioXt Alliance

The ioXt Alliance is the Global Standard for IoT Security. Founded by leading technology and product manufacturing firms, including Google, Amazon, T-Mobile, Comcast and more, the ioXt Alliance is the only industry-led, global IoT product security and certification program in the world. Products with the ioXt SmartCert gives consumers and retailers greater confidence in a highly connected world.