Carta Healthcare Announces Status as a Certified NCDR Software Vendor for the American College of Cardiology's (ACC) CathPCI Registry

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carta Healthcare, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered clinical data abstraction technology and services, today announced that it is now a certified NCDR® software vendor for the CathPCI Registry®. Atlas, Carta’s data abstraction solution, uses AI to abstract data from electronic medical records (EMRs), populating clinical registries with greater efficiency and accuracy than manual abstraction.

“It’s an absolute honor to be certified by the American College of Cardiology (ACC), as participation in clinical registries like the CathPCI Registry has never been more important or meaningful in improving patient outcomes,” said Matt Hollingsworth, CEO and co-founder of Carta Healthcare. “With Atlas, organizations can leverage the power of AI to streamline registry population and submission, freeing up staff time and resources to focus on what’s most important — caring for patients.”

The CathPCI Registry is part of the NCDR, a suite of cardiovascular data registries helping hospitals and private practices measure and improve the quality of care they provide. These registries collect and compile information from vast amounts of patient data to understand diseases and conditions, further research and quality initiatives, and provide insights about patient outcomes. Specifically, the CathPCI Registry assesses the characteristics, treatments, and outcomes of cardiac disease patients who receive diagnostic catheterization and/or percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures.

Atlas’ AI-assisted technology automates the collection and aggregation of patient data — both structured and unstructured — from multiple secondary sources, driving clinical insights through faster, reliable data collection. As an NCDR certified software vendor, Atlas provides seamless end-to-end submission to the CathPCI Registry, including automatic updates of the NCDR data requirements to ensure compliant data submissions.

With Atlas, organizations can also:

Access the deep reaches of their data that are often missed due to resource limitations

Benefit from standardization of all their data into a FHIR-based format for use across multiple systems and reporting tools

Reduce the time, cost, and resources required for high-quality data registry submissions

Shift the focus of their clinicians and nurses away from tedious, manual chart review and form completion to what they do best — quality patient care

Immediately integrate their data into existing data warehouses or business intelligence applications to support evidence-based decisions about improving patient care and operational efficiencies

“A key focus for the ACC Innovation Program is artificial intelligence-driven care. We are excited about our collaboration with Carta, to assist hospitals and improve the efficiency of data abstraction,” said ACC Chief Innovation Officer John Rumsfeld, MD, PhD, FACC. “Our collaboration can help hospitals advance patient care and successfully respond to a changing world, while helping the ACC bring its vision of innovation and knowledge that optimizes cardiovascular care and outcomes into reality.”

About Carta Healthcare

Founded in 2017, Carta Healthcare’s mission is to harness the value of clinical data to improve patient care. Through its industry-leading, AI-driven technology, Carta Healthcare supports the healthcare data registry market by transforming the previously manual clinical data abstraction process. Carta’s technology allows healthcare organizations to collect, analyze, and act on their data, creating a quality, trustworthy dataset whose value fuels data-driven decisions that ultimately improve care delivery. For more information, visit www.carta.healthcare or contact us at hello@carta.healthcare.

About the American College of Cardiology

The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its 54,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.