Protegrity Partners with b.telligent to Expand Go-to-Market Operations in DACH Region

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Protegrity, a global leader in data security, today announced it has partnered with b.telligent, a leading consultancy firm for data and analytics, to expand Protegrity’s partner go-to-market (GTM) operations within the Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH) region – the largest economy of the European continent. With the Protegrity Data Protection Platform, b.telligent can now offer its customers greater choice to protect data according to their unique business needs, control over how data is protected enterprise wide, and confidence that their data will remain secure, even if a breach occurs.

EOS Technology Solutions GmbH is a leading international service provider of receivables management and a joint customer of Protegrity and b.telligent. According to Malte Sönnichsen, manager, data warehouse at EOS, “ Protegrity and b.telligent have enabled us to rethink our existing data warehouse architecture to support our broader data-driven transformation goals. As a result, we’ve increased our analytics performance and efficiency without exposing any sensitive customer data. Through the combination of Protegrity’s advanced data-protection capabilities, b.telligent’s expert consultancy, and the leading in-memory analytics database from Exasol, EOS has established a secure data platform that reduces our overall administration overhead and safeguards our business against existing and evolving privacy regulations.”

Protegrity and b.telligent Empower Secure Data Warehouse Modernization

Based in Munich, Germany, b.telligent is a technology-independent consultancy specializing in business intelligence, customer relationship management, data warehouse, big data, data science, and cloud technologies. With more than 250 employees at seven locations in Germany and Switzerland, b.telligent supports companies across all phases of their data journey, from strategy to analysis, design, implementation, and more.

With a core focus of b.telligent’s business focused on data warehouse consulting, b.telligent considers Protegrity to be a key value component for its data warehouse consultancy and services. Powered with the Protegrity Data Protection Platform, b.telligent is able to provide more robust consultancy and professional services for data warehouse modernization, increasing the company’s competitiveness to establish market leadership in the DACH region.

“ Modern data platforms must be characterized by availability, speed, and high assurances of data security,” said Klaus Blaschek, founder and CEO of b.telligent. “ Together with Protegrity, we’re able to deliver a solution that ensures greater success for our customers to meet their data security needs of today, while future-proofing their business against new privacy regulations and emerging cybersecurity threats. Our customers have seen strong success with Protegrity’s data-protection solutions, and we look forward to further collaboration as we support our customers across the DACH region.”

Protecting Sensitive Data Without Compromising Analytics Efficiency

Across Germany and surrounding markets, many businesses have only implemented basic data-protection solutions to ensure compliance with EU privacy laws such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). However, many of these existing solutions are built in-house and are not suited for enterprise scale, resulting in solutions that are not future-proof or suitable for cloud migration or analytics use cases. As a result, these basic protections can be significantly more costly in the long term.

With its fine-grained data-protection capabilities, the Protegrity platform allows businesses to freely and securely leverage sensitive data to be included in data analytics, machine learning, and AI – without putting intellectual property or the personal information of customers and employees at risk.

“ Our strategic partnership with b.telligent allows us to extend our value to the DACH region with a highly reputable and well-regarded partner,” said Alasdair Anderson, general manager, EMEA at Protegrity. “ Not only does this provide increased access and operational support for the local market, but we are able to add greater business value to our mutual customers in the region, enabling them to embark on their next wave of data innovation.”

