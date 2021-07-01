Robin.io Platform on QCT Servers Accelerates Cloud-native Transformation

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, announced IronCloud — Robin Cloud Platform, its latest addition to its 5G solutions.

The partnership between QCT and Robin helps customers accelerate their cloud-native transformations. The solution is built on the Robin.io’s Multi-Data Center Automation Platform (MDCAP) and Cloud Native Platform (CNP), a comprehensive carrier-grade bare-metal to services orchestration and enhanced Kubernetes platform, for 5G and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) applications. The solution harmonizes virtual machines and containers, enabling unprecedented resource sharing with easy to use, unified workflows and lifecycle automation that is customer proven to reduce both CAPEX and OPEX. All of this is deployable on QCT servers using 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

To accelerate cloud-native transformations, QCT and Robin have developed a centralized automation platform using hardware, network acceleration technologies and best practices for orchestration, automation and lifecycle management. The result is an optimized solution that utilizes a cloud-native infrastructure for Telco workloads that supports both virtual machines and containers, in the same resource sharing cluster, from regional data center to far edge. Operators and enterprises can reliably reach the high throughput and low latency required by cloud-native 5G applications (i.e., Core, RAN and CDN). This partnership reduces the challenges of deploying and managing networks, while providing an optimized, cost-efficient infrastructure.

IronCloud — Robin Cloud Platform features the following 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based servers:

“Lifecycle management and automation are keys to reducing 5G infrastructure and operation costs,” said Mike Yang, president of QCT. “By partnering with Robin.io, we have created an automated cloud-native platform, IronCloud, for our mutual customers to boost 5G application time to market.”

“Our partners are creating optimized, performant and automated solutions that accelerate the path to cloud-native for 5G,” stated Keate Despain, Intel Network Builders and Ecosystem Programs Director. “The IronCloud — Robin Cloud Platform is a solution that will enable companies to deliver an end-to-end cloud native platform and a 5G service delivery network at cost savings.”

“Cloud-Native technology has proven benefits for 5G economics,” said Partha Seetala, CEO and founder of Robin.io. “Our close relationships with QCT and Intel have delivered a production-ready open and extensible platform for deployment and life cycle management. It’s an entire Telco Network Stack, with both CNFs and VNFs that offers industry leading TCO.”

About QCT

QCT is a global data center solution provider that combines the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a diversity of industry leaders to solve next-generation data center design and operational challenges. QCT serves cloud service providers, telecoms and enterprises running public, hybrid and private clouds. The parent of QCT is Quanta Computer, Inc., a Fortune Global 500 corporation. www.qct.io

About Robin.io

Robin.io, the 5G and application automation platform company, delivers products that automate the deployment, scaling and life cycle management of data- and network-intensive applications and for 5G service chains across edge, core and RAN. The Robin platform is used globally by companies including BNP Paribas, Palo Alto Networks, Rakuten Mobile, SAP, Sabre and USAA. Robin.io is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. More at www.robin.io and Twitter: @robin4K8S.

Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.