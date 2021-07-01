Orchestra Macrosystems Awarded SBIR Phase I Contract with the U.S. Air Force to Support Exercise Science Unit (ESU) Development of Tier-2 Physical Abilities Tests

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orchestra Macrosystems, a developer of comprehensive training management software and predictive analytics, announced it has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract with the US Air Force. Orchestra worked jointly with the Air Force and Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) leadership to successfully identify a capability gap.

This Air Force SBIR award is targeted at advancing data capture in the operational environment and seamlessly empowering leaders at the point-of-decision with contextually relevant data visualizations. Orchestra will establish a logistical and procedural pathway for data capture, analysis, visualization and predictive analytics to support the Air Force Tier-2 assessment. Orchestra’s data analytics will enable USAF to identify key performance trends and predict personnel failure points in time to avert them.

“The biggest challenge the Air Force faces is not having the most lethal weaponry, but the readiness, resiliency and performance of its personnel: 'people, not planes,' in the words of former United States Air Force Chief of Staff Mark Welsh. The DoD has some 10,000 different types of human performance assessments of which ~40% are associated with the Air Force. This means some 10 million data points per annum that a common digital measurement platform can use to identify emergent performance trends and test and train prediction models. This is a mission critical initiative and we are honored the Air Force entrusted Orchestra to deliver,” said Dave Maloney, Founder and CEO of Orchestra.

About Orchestra Macrosystems

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Orchestra is a high growth technology company. The U.S. Air Force’s Expeditionary Center made precision data capture and analysis a reality when it successfully fielded Orchestra’s training management software to configure, organize, and administer collective training exercises.

About AFRL and AFWERX

AFWERX, in partnership with Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), and the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN), developed the SBIR Open Topics to increase the efficiency, effectiveness, and transition rate of the SBIR program. Through a competitive awards-based program, the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program enables small businesses to explore their technological potential and provides the incentive to profit from its commercialization.

SOURCE Six Star Services II Inc. d/b/a Orchestra Macrosystems