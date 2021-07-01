Lionbridge Acquires Rocket Sound to Strengthen Global Audio Capabilities

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lionbridge, the premier video game globalization and publishing services partner, has acquired Rocket Sound, a sound services company based in Los Angeles, California.

With this acquisition, Rocket Sound will become part of Lionbridge Games, a rapidly growing division of Lionbridge that provides a full suite of end-to-end testing, audio, localization and crowd services for game developers, publishers and platform holders.

Rocket Sound is a leading sound services company serving the video game and media industry, with deep experience helping AAA customers on the West Coast and Asia bring complex, high-stakes projects to life.

“Lionbridge Games has successfully partnered on AAA projects with Rocket Sound for many years so when we decided to establish in-house voice-over creation capabilities and set up our Los Angeles studio to accommodate our growing Pacific Rim localization business, they were our first choice,” said Tugdual Delisle, Managing Director at Lionbridge Games. “With the addition of Rocket Sound to our network of studios, we are now able to offer a full suite of audio creation and localization services to our customers and provide them with access to high end Los Angeles casting, acting, recording, direction and postproduction services. These capabilities will enable Lionbridge Games to better support our customers creating superior gaming experiences for North American and English-speaking gamers.”

Founded in 2013 by Tom Hays, a game industry veteran and one of the world’s foremost authorities on games audio, Rocket Sound’s state-of-the-art sound studios are in the North Hollywood district of Los Angeles.

“Lionbridge Games’ proven capabilities and global scale in content and audio localization combined with Rocket Sound’s deep experience in sound for games, and our expertise in localization into English for Asia-based publishers and developers, is a perfect match. Our combined capabilities will allow Lionbridge Games to offer and deliver more integrated global audio solutions, helping customers achieve faster time to market and a more consistent voice for their games around the world," said Tom Hays, Rocket Sound CEO. "Together we will deliver an unparalleled solution for bringing AAA games to the global market.”

About Lionbridge

Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For 25 years, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers’ customers. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 23 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.