DentalPlans.com Helping Parents Protect Children from Sports-Related Dental Injuries This Summer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It’s no secret that sports are a great way for kids to maintain a healthy lifestyle, especially while school is out of session. With approximately a quarter of dental injuries in children being attributed to sports accidents, DentalPlans.com, a leading online marketplace for dental savings plans in the U.S. and part of the Henry Schein One portfolio of solutions, is encouraging parents to take steps toward protecting their children from dental injuries this summer. This is particularly important for those whose children enjoy sports that involve impact and speed, such as baseball, soccer, volleyball, tennis, bike riding, and skateboarding, among others.

The company has put together a checklist for parents and guardians to ensure families understand the ways to reduce the likelihood of sports-related dental injuries, and how to get kids on board too.

Prevention Checklist:

Get the right mouth gear: Children should wear a mouth guard when playing contact sports. In some cases, a face shield may be another option, as it protects delicate bones around the eyes, nose, and jaw. Speak to your dentist if you need advice on which gear to purchase. Dentists can also make a personalized mouth guard for your child so that it fits correctly and does not interfere with breathing or cause distraction while playing. Don’t forget equipment aimed at protecting other parts of your body may be required or encouraged depending on the sport being played.

Protect braces: If your child wears braces, the importance of protective gear is heightened since braces can cut the inside of your mouth during a collision. Not to mention the damage that can be caused to the actual braces themselves. Most orthodontists will recommend a child wear a mouth guard while playing sports to protect their teeth and braces.

Get child on board: Getting your child on board with consistently wearing protective gear can be a challenge, however ensuring the gear fits correctly can reduce irritation and make it more likely for the child to continue wearing it. They also come in different colors to make it fun! Depending on the child’s age, speak to them about dental injuries and the importance of protecting their teeth.

Be prepared in advance: Treatment for dental injuries should not be delayed, so have a dentist you and your child both trust. Getting preventive care, like checkups and cleanings can help children to feel comfortable with their dentist in advance of any unforeseen injuries. Regular dental care will also help their mouth be as healthy as possible in the event of a trauma.

“You can take all the precautions, but accidents and injuries can still happen. While the injury may be lessened thanks to protective gear, seeing a dentist as soon as possible will still be vital,” said Jenn Stoll, Chief Commercial Officer at DentalPlans.com. “Make sure you have an affordable way to pay for your family’s dental care so there are no delays. Consider that you may need emergency or restorative treatments following a dental injury, as well as any follow up care – your dentist will likely want to see how your child is recovering afterwards.”

If you have dental insurance, find out if it covers sports related injuries. If it does not, or if the out of pocket is high, consider a dental savings plan. These plans offer discounts of 10-60% on most dental procedures, including emergency and restorative care. A family plan provides savings for everyone in your household.

Learn more about dental savings plans and how they can help your family prepare here.

About DentalPlans.com

DentalPlans.com, founded in 1999, is a leading online marketplace for dental savings plans in the U.S., helping more than a million people to affordably access quality healthcare services. Our mission is to empower consumers with the tools, information, and services that they need to live happier, healthier lives.

About Henry Schein One

Henry Schein One, a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc. established in partnership with Internet Brands in 2018, is a software company providing integrated software and services to the dental industry. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company offers market-leading solutions for dental practices, including Dentrix, Dentrix Ascend, Dentrix Enterprise, Easy Dental, TechCentral, Demandforce, Sesame Communications, Lighthouse360, Officite, and DentalPlans.com as well as international companies, including Software of Excellence, Logiciel Julie, InfoMed, Axium, Power Practice and LabNet, among others. For more information, visit www.henryscheinone.com.