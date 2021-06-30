Mastercard Invites Consumers Across the U.S. To Join A 60 Million Person “Stand Up” in Support of Stand Up To Cancer

PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mastercard is calling on consumers across the country to participate in a 60 million person “Stand Up” by taking an action with a purpose, in support of Mastercard’s $60 million Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) donation pledge milestone. Mastercard is encouraging cardholders to Eat, Engage & Experience to take their stand and help further donations as well as awareness for SU2C and its necessary cancer research.

With the help of millions of cardholders, Mastercard has donated more than $55 million to SU2C to date over the past 11 years and is working to bring that to $60 million+ this year with these efforts. The company’s support has helped SU2C deliver breakthroughs in clinical trials and get new treatments to patients quickly to save lives now. SU2C supported research has also led to the FDA approval of nine new cancer therapies, including treatments for breast, colorectal, ovarian, pancreatic and prostate cancers, and difficult-to-treat leukemias in children and young adults.

As a longstanding partner, Mastercard continues to support SU2C by inviting cardholders to give back through its first-ever 60 million person Stand Up. Mastercard cardholders can participate and take their stand in the following ways:

Eat: Stand up by gathering with friends and loved ones for a meal. Dining in or dining out, order online or tap in store using your Mastercard at qualifying restaurants and grocery stores and Mastercard will make a donation of one cent (US¢1) to SU2C, up to $5 million*.

Engage: Stand up by supporting SU2C’s efforts. Donate directly to SU2C or set up recurring donations to SU2C through Mastercard Donate, and help more people diagnosed with cancer become long-term survivors.

Experience: Stand up by sharing your passion. Participate in virtual and in-person Priceless experiences that tap into your passions with 100% of the purchase amount being donated to SU2C to help fund groundbreaking cancer research. Experiences include, but are not limited to:

Priceless Table: Experience a rooftop picnic dining experience at 74 Wythe in Brooklyn, NYC and enjoy a curated menu by Eater and chef Esther Choi as well as entertainment by DJ Erika Hamilton. For details and to make your reservation click here.

Experience a rooftop picnic dining experience at 74 Wythe in Brooklyn, NYC and enjoy a curated menu by Eater and chef Esther Choi as well as entertainment by DJ Erika Hamilton. For details and to make your reservation click here. The Mastercard Ballpark Sensory Experience: A multi-sensory unboxing experience that brings legendary MLB ® ballparks into your home! Enjoy the sight, sound, taste, touch and smell of Yankee Stadium ™, Fenway Park™ or Truist Park ™ for the ultimate at-home baseball fan experience. Plus, bid in our auction for once-in-a-lifetime in-stadium Priceless experiences too. For more information click here.

A multi-sensory unboxing experience that brings legendary ballparks into your home! Enjoy the sight, sound, taste, touch and smell of ™, or ™ for the ultimate at-home baseball fan experience. Plus, bid in our auction for once-in-a-lifetime in-stadium Priceless experiences too. For more information click here. Digital Stand Up To Cancer Placard: Stand up and join the MLB All-Star Game placard moment virtually on July 13th. Honor those affected by cancer by displaying a digital SU2C placard that will be made available to use on Snapchat.

“This year nearly 1.9 million Americans will be diagnosed with cancer,” said Rusty Robertson, Stand Up To Cancer Co-Founder. “That is a heartbreaking number and is why it is so critical that we stand together to ensure all cancer patients benefit equally from advances in research and treatment. We are tremendously grateful to Mastercard and its cardholders for their continued support of our efforts to bring an end to this terrible disease. We will not stop until we make every cancer patient a long-term survivor.”

“At Mastercard we remain committed to supporting Stand Up To Cancer and their mission to help make everyone who is diagnosed with cancer a survivor,” said Cheryl Guerin, EVP of Marketing & Communications in North America for Mastercard. “With our new Eat, Engage & Experience program, we are providing consumers three simple ways to support a powerful cause. Through these actions, cardholders are helping continue to drive donations and further the impact of SU2C in the cancer community.”

*For every online or contactless transaction made and reported at or from qualifying restaurants and grocery stores (as defined by the applicable Mastercard Merchant Category Code) with a U.S. issued Mastercard, Mastercard will donate one cent (US¢1), up to US$5MM to Stand Up To Cancer (“SU2C”). Applies 4/1/2021 12:00am ET – 8/31/2021 11:59pm ET or when US$5MM donation max is reached, whichever comes first. If otherwise qualifying contactless and Mastercard Merchant Category Code transaction is not so classified and reported by a third party, transaction will not count as a qualifying transaction and will not result in a donation to SU2C. Debit PIN and Int’l transactions ineligible.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

www.mastercard.com

About Stand Up To Cancer

Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) raises funds to accelerate the pace of research to get new therapies to patients quickly and save lives now. SU2C, a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was established in 2008 by media and entertainment leaders who utilize these communities’ resources to engage the public in supporting a new, collaborative model of cancer research, to increase awareness about cancer prevention, and to highlight progress being made in the fight against the disease. As of January 2021, more than 1,950 scientists representing more than 210 institutions are involved in SU2C-funded research projects.

Under the direction of our Scientific Advisory Committee, led by Nobel laureate Phillip A. Sharp, Ph.D., SU2C conducts rigorous competitive review processes to identify the best research proposals to recommend for funding, oversee grants administration, and ensure collaboration across research programs. The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is SU2C’s scientific partner.

Current members of the SU2C Founders and Advisors Committee (FAC) include Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Lobb, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, and Ellen Ziffren. The late Laura Ziskin and the late Noreen Fraser are also co-founders. Sung Poblete, Ph.D., R.N., serves as SU2C’s CEO, and Russell Chew as SU2C’s President.