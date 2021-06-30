Drake Partners with Aspiration to Become a Global Leader in Confronting the Climate Crisis

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspiration, the world’s leader in “Sustainability as a Service” products for consumers and companies, today announced a historic partnership with Drake, one of the most successful musicians of all time, to help him reduce and offset his carbon footprint.

Following an audit of the artist’s schedule, events, and travel, Aspiration will calculate his carbon footprint and use its reforestation program to offset the estimated climate impact.

“ It’s exciting to partner with a company that’s found an easy way to offer everyone the ability to reduce their carbon footprint,” said Drake. “ Aspiration’s innovative approach to combating climate change is really inspiring and I hope together we can help to motivate and create awareness.”

Aspiration offers a complete ecosystem of Clean Money products that help customers to keep their deposits out of fossil fuels, automatically plant trees with their card purchases, and track business and personal Planet & People impact scores as they shop. Drake is partnering with Aspiration Sustainable Impact Services which utilizes Aspiration’s proprietary tools and technology to help businesses offset their carbon footprint.

“ Drake isn’t just ahead of the curve -- he defines the curve,” said Joe Sanberg, Co-Founder and Board Member of Aspiration. “ He is showing that people who live larger than life can live that life responsibly. Even more importantly, he will be leading by example as he shows his fans how spending and saving with Aspiration can easily eliminate their carbon footprint.”

In the past year alone, Aspiration’s individual and business customers have funded the planting of over 15 million trees. This planting rate and Aspiration's commitment to plant 100 million trees in a decade makes it one of the largest corporate sponsors of reforestation in the country.

“ Drake is a visionary with big ideas,” said Future, Drake’s manager. “ I was incredibly fortunate to find him a partner to not only help him realize his personal goals but to inspire others along the way. Drake, Dreamcrew, and I are all super excited about what Aspiration is doing and the possibilities and the road ahead.”

“ Aspiration is delivering genuine sustainability to consumers and businesses across the country, and we’re excited to expand that impact through this partnership with Drake,” said Andrei Cherny, Aspiration’s CEO and Co-founder.

The Los Angeles-based financial services startup is already backed by other notable celebrities including Robert Downey Jr., Leonardo DiCaprio, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Orlando Bloom, and Participant Media founder Jeff Skoll.

For more information on Aspiration, please visit www.aspiration.com.

About Aspiration Partners, Inc.:

Aspiration is the leading platform to help people spend, save, shop, and invest to both "Do Well" and "Do Good." Aspiration has earned the trust of its more than 4 million members by putting automated sustainable impact into their hands and integrating it into their daily lives. Aspiration Partners, Inc. is a certified B Corp. Headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA, Aspiration Partners Inc is backed by investors including Alpha Edison, AGO, UBS O'Connor Capital Solutions, Sutter Rock, Allen & Company, the Omidyar Network, Social Impact Finance, Joseph Sanberg, Alex Pomeroy, Glenn "Doc" Rivers, Orlando Bloom, and Leonardo DiCaprio. For more information, visit Aspiration.com.