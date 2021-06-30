Elanco Foundation Announces Partnership with the JBS Fund

GREENFIELD, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Elanco Foundation announces a partnership with the JBS Fund for the Amazon (The Fund) to jointly support the RestaurAmazônia Project, which promotes sustainable farming and environmental conservation in the Amazon. Over the next three years, the Elanco Foundation will provide $450,000 to Solidaridad Network, the international civil society organization managing the project. Funds will support an initiative that combines cocoa cultivation with cattle raising in the State of Pará in Brazil to increase the income of rural farm families, preserve forest areas and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“The Elanco Foundation is committed to advancing the sustainable growth of communities around the world and we are proud to partner with the JBS Fund on the RestaurAmazônia Project,” says Kristin Bloink, chairperson of the Elanco Foundation. “The project aligns well with our efforts to promote sustainable farming and environmental conservation and supporting the health and well-being of one of the most important biomes on the planet and its inhabitants.”

The Fund, which was created last year by JBS - the second-largest food company in the world - is committed to the preservation of the forest and sustainable development in the region and improving the income and quality of life for the communities in the biome.

“The support of institutions such as the Elanco Foundation helps to strengthen initiatives in the Amazon that contribute to the sustainable socio-economic development of the biome”, says Joanita Maestri Karoleski, president of the JBS Fund for the Amazon. “Following the commitment announced in 2020, JBS will double our partner’s contribution, which will certainly help the program gain even more scale in the region.”

Based on the results and findings gained from the pilot project, the overarching goals of this initiative are to:

Increase livestock production by 22%

Increase cocoa production by 40%

Preserve over 30,000 hectares of forest (a 50% improvement in current deforestation rates)

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 53%; and

Increase rural farm income by 30%

About the Elanco Foundation

The Elanco Foundation, the philanthropic affiliate of Elanco Animal Health, is driven by the power of animals, the promise of health, and the potential for change. Established in 2019, the Foundation is committed to improving the well-being of people and animals around the world through philanthropic investments and strategic partnerships focused on enhancing food security and promoting the human-animal bond. To learn more about the Elanco Foundation, visit https://www.elanco.com/en-us/sustainability/the-foundation.

About The JBS Fund

The JBS Fund for the Amazon is an association dedicated to promoting and financing initiatives and projects that support the sustainable development of the Amazon Biome. The institution is open to contributions and partnerships from the private sector, the third sector and multi-stakeholder groups. JBS undertakes to match the contribution made with each donation until reaching R$ 500 million. The goal is to bring the Fund’s resources to R$ 1 billion by 2030. Any institution or company can submit projects to request financing, as long as it has an active CNPJ (or equivalent for international companies). Applications can be made through https://fundojbsamazonia.org/.