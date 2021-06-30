Platform9 Named A Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Container Management; Launches Suite of Kubernetes Knowledge-Sharing Tools

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Platform9, the leader in open-source private, edge, and hybrid cloud-native technologies and the first to offer enterprises a complete SaaS management plane for Kubernetes, today released a suite of Kubernetes educational resources.

The complementary knowledge-sharing tools include:

2021 Gartner Market Guide for Container Management



According to the report: “The growth of the enterprise container management market will be influenced by the growth of net new application development and application modernization efforts. These efforts are leveraging containers to enable agility and speed of application development pipelines. Container adoption will increase at a rapid pace during the next few years. Gartner client interactions and event surveys continually show a high level of interest in container technology, with an associated rise in production deployments.” – Gartner, Market Guide for Container Management, Dennis Smith, Wataru Katsurashima, 18 February 2021 (Platform9 sponsored copy available for download here).

“Doing it Yourself with Kubernetes” eBook



With many free, open-source tools, it's easy to get started with Kubernetes, however, it can become quite complex and time-consuming when putting clusters into production. Platform9's latest eBook covers what a typical DIY Kubernetes journey looks like for most enterprises and ends with how to get-it-done quickly. Available here, the eBook provides a framework and a proven approach to successful Kubernetes production at scale.

“Ask Me Anything” webinar series



The bi-weekly “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) webinars are hosted by industry experts ready to answer live questions about deploying Kubernetes solutions and livestream every other Thursday at 12pm ET/ 9 AM PT. Following a successful pilot program, available on-demand here, the series will continue to provide attendees with actionable intelligence for implementing successful Kubernetes deployments for private, hybrid, and edge clouds and use cases such as Telco/5G, retail edge, private DevOps clouds, etc. Registration is available at this link.

About Platform9

Platform9 enables freedom in cloud computing by empowering enterprises to consume infrastructure of their choice using open-source, cloud-native technologies. Platform9 makes it easy for enterprises to operate and scale private, edge or hybrid clouds with its industry-first SaaS management plane for Kubernetes. Customers including Cloudera, Juniper, Kingfisher PLC, Mavenir, and Redfin rely on our operational SLA for their mission-critical workloads every day. Platform9 is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and is backed by leading venture firms including Redpoint Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Canvas Ventures, NGP Capital, Mubadala Capital, and Celesta Capital.