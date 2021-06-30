GS Draft System Solutions is Now the Exclusive Authorized Dealer of QuickTap, the High-Speed, High-Volume Portable Beer Dispensing System

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GS Draft System Solutions, service leaders in draft beverage equipment and installations, announced today that they have been selected as the exclusive US authorized partner of QuickTap, labeled as the world’s fastest beer tap system.

GS Draft System Solutions is known for providing fast turnkey solutions for single or multi-location establishments of all sizes and budgets. Their partnership with QuickTap means that GS Draft System Solutions will now manage sales and installations of QuickTap’s V5 Double Tower Portable Beer Dispensing System.

QuickTap’s high-end Portable Beer Dispensing System is designed to produce zero keg waste and pour 3xs faster for +30% in sales. This fully equipped system is plug-in ready and comes with a proprietary cooling system that keeps beer temperature consistently cold all day long, so the last beer poured is as cold and fresh as the first one. QuickTap’s V5 unit requires no additional coolers or expensive refrigeration. Designed for high-speed, high-volume beer dispensing, ideal for small or large Festivals, Stadiums and Entertainment Venues seeking to reduce overhead costs and customer wait times, while increasing profits. Eliminating the need for user training and additional staff, this unit is easy to use and only requires one operator that serves up fast and efficient results at any event. QuickTap’s revolutionary high-powered Double Tower Dispensing System stands out from the competition, filling 780 beers per hour!

“The efficiency and profitability of QuickTap systems are off the charts, as the data shows, and we are extremely proud to be working as QuickTap’s sole Authorized Partner in the US,” said a joint statement by GS Founder John O’Connell and Co-founder Tony Lane.

About GS Draft System Solutions

GS Draft System Solutions is a leading provider of premium draft beer systems for on-premise consumption serving Restaurants, Breweries, Pizzerias, Specialty Stores and more. Whether you are a single location owner or a multi-location chain, the GS Draft team will consult with you from start to finish to ensure design and installation of the perfect system for your needs. GS Draft offers only the highest quality beverage dispensing equipment including QuickTap systems. GS Draft’s worry-free installation and ongoing maintenance mean your systems will always be optimized for the best performance possible. Our experienced team can work with budgets and space constraints of all sizes to take a project from inception to installation in a matter of weeks.

Offices In: LAKE FOREST CA / MONROE CT / LAS VEGAS NV / DALLAS TX