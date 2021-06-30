Blue Hexagon Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Hexagon, a leading agentless cloud-native AI platform, announced that it is joining the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. As the leading cloud security platform, for actionable visibility, real-time threat defense and continuous compliance, joining this program underscores Blue Hexagon’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions to the AWS customers who need to secure their data, network and workloads in the cloud.

Blue Hexagon Cloud-Native solution enables Actionable Visibility to get runtime visibility across multi-vector and multi-platform deployment including all cloud assets, activities and traffic. Real-Time Threat Defense is designed for all workloads including against 0-day threats, without impacting performance and privacy. Continuous Compliance allows you to maintain and meet compliance requirements for multi-vector, multi-cloud and multi-platform deployments for mid to large cloud-enabled organizations.

“We have addressed the security needs of cloud-first and cloud-enabled enterprises,” said Nayeem Islam, CEO and Co-founder, Blue Hexagon. “These Cloud-enabled enterprises demand runtime security that provides actionable visibility and real-time threat defense against zero-day malware, ransomware, cryptojacking, command and control, lateral movement and other unauthorized activities. Our deep learning powered approach uniquely delivers cloud network security, cloud posture management, cloud workload protection and cloud storage protection, in a single platform.”

Blue Hexagon provides actionable security visibility with network, workload and storage as well as user and entity insights. The solution also helps achieve continuous compliance including misconfigurations and cloud intrusion detection. Blue Hexagon is trusted by leading healthcare, e-commerce, insurance and financial services companies and has received positive feedback from many customers including Prime Communications and Pacific Dental Services.

“Blue Hexagon’s Cloud Security solution, powered by AI with Real Time Deep Learning, enables threat defense, visibility, and response capabilities uniformly across our entire enterprise in a single platform — vastly reducing the burden on my IT security staff and greatly enhancing their security response," said Farid Virani, CEO of Prime Communications.

“We needed an AI-powered advanced threat defense and visibility solution that could seamlessly integrate into our AWS infrastructure and deliver high efficacy threat detection not after the fact but in real-time. When Blue Hexagon released its cloud-native security solution for AWS, it was a natural choice to protect our AWS infrastructure with Blue Hexagon Deep Learning AI, which is quite possibly the only way to effectively fight against the advanced threat landscape as it pertains to healthcare,” said Nemi George, CISO of Pacific Dental Services.

Blue Hexagon has been recognized in Forbes AI 50 for Next Gen NDR innovation, included in the 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Network Detection and Response, named to CNBC’s Upstart 100 list of “World’s Most Promising Startups,” was tested by Miercom as the most effective of four leading security products against the most lethal zero-day malware, ransomware, worms, botnets and evasive malicious threats and was most recently named to the 2021 CB Insights AI-100 list of “Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups”.

Additional Resources:

Learn more about Blue Hexagon Agentless Cloud-Native AI Security at https://bluehexagon.ai/agentless-cloud-security-aws/

AWS cloud users can purchase Blue Hexagon from the AWS Marketplace. Request a free trial at https://bluehexagon.ai/cloud-security-free-trial-lp/

About Blue Hexagon Inc.

Founded in 2017, Blue Hexagon is a deep learning innovator of Cyber AI You Can Trust™ to stop cyber adversaries and malware at sub-second speed. Blue Hexagon Agentless Cloud-Native AI Security deploys within minutes and delivers actionable visibility, real-time threat defense, and continuous compliance across all cloud workloads, network, and storage, at runtime. The agentless solution does not impact performance or data privacy and confidentiality, eliminates Security-DevOps friction and supply-chain risk, and supports all workload types and OS platforms across major cloud providers - reducing enterprise security overhead and cost while significantly improving their cloud security posture and visibility.

Blue Hexagon is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, and backed by Benchmark and Altimeter Capital. Follow us on Twitter @bluehexagonai or on the Web at www.bluehexagon.ai.