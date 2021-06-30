WarnerMedia Successfully Wraps 2021/22 Upfront with All Major Ad Agencies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WarnerMedia announced today that it has completed all major ad agency negotiations as part of the 2021/22 Upfront, concluding the most successful Upfront marketplace in the company’s history.* On May 19, the company showcased to the advertising industry the largest collection of ad-supported brands and intellectual property (IP) opportunities ever offered by WarnerMedia as part of its annual Upfront event.

“WarnerMedia is home to a tremendous collection of premium content and IP that we are incredibly proud to represent each day,” said JP Colaco, head of advertising sales, WarnerMedia. “We are deeply appreciative of how favorably the marketplace responded to that message, with significant demand for all of our properties, from our stellar linear networks to our growth engines like digital and the best-in-class streaming service, HBO Max. Today is just the start of how we are working together with customers to unlock greater possibilities and maximize results, while uniting their valuable messages with solutions that connect to the right consumers at the right time, on all screens.”

“Our goal each Upfront isn’t about finishing first, it’s about putting our customers first,” said Katrina Cukaj, lead of ad sales and client partnerships, WarnerMedia. “We remain hyper-focused on taking the right amount of time to listen and understand each of our customer’s distinct goals, to develop meaningful partnerships that resonate and deliver their desired outcomes. Thank you to all our partners. We have several new brands jumping in feet first, alongside our long-term partners, who for several years continue to prioritize trust and the value of delivering on a promise in the most premium of environments. We are thrilled to dive deeper and transcend possibilities with you across our ecosystem, especially the ultimate for marketers in our consumer-first experience, HBO Max.”

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. The organization also includes Xandr’s suite of advanced advertising solutions designed to help to improve advertising for brands, publishers, and consumers.

WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Please visit the WarnerMedia for Brands web site for details on the company’s full suite of ad-supported brand and product offerings.

*Most successful year in securing overall Upfront commitments.