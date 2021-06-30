Techstars Partners With Alphabit Fund and Launchpool to Launch New Blockchain-Focused Accelerator in London

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Techstars, the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, today announced an exciting new accelerator program. The Launchpool Web3 Techstars Accelerator focuses on working with entrepreneurs to build blockchain technology and tokenisation protocols to drive towards the decentralised future of finance.

The program runs in partnership with Alphabit Fund, the first regulated cryptocurrency and digital asset investment fund, and Launchpool, a regulatory compliant investment platform that offers private seed guaranteed investment opportunities to 35,000 members in its community.

Techstars maintains notable experience and expertise in the blockchain space, with a number of strong blockchain companies in the Techstars portfolio including Chainalysis, recently valued at $2 billion, Arweave, TradingView, and more.

“Blockchain technology has the potential to shift the control of monetary value and information and disrupt global business processes, as the Internet did in the early 2000s,” said Techstars General Manager Gagan Bhatia. “Working with Alphabit and the Launchpool community to support leading companies in this space is an incredible opportunity and an investment in the decentralized economy of the future.”

Located in London, the Launchpool Web3 Techstars Accelerator will work with ten startups each year over an intensive, three-month acceleration period. They will receive funding, hands-on mentorship, exposure to a minimum viable community, access to curated workshops and resources, and join the Techstars global network for life. Applications open from September 13 to December 1, 2021 and the first year of the accelerator will operate from March to June 2022.

“Alphabit is thrilled Techstars is partnering with Launchpool and us to bring the first Techstars accelerator to the crypto world. As firm believers in a multichain future, and being passionate about mainstream adoption, this first of its kind accelerator is proud to be chain agnostic,” said Shane McQuillan, VP Strategy of Alphabit.

Learn about Launchpool Web3 Techstars Accelerator here. For partnership opportunities with Techstars, contact Will Robinson or visit techstars.com/corporations.

About Techstars

The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas — entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,500 companies with a combined market cap of more than $200B. www.techstars.com

About Alphabit

One of the first regulated crypto asset funds, Alphabit has forged a reputation for investing in companies at the cutting edge of the blockchain revolution. Alphabit believes, supports, and invests in the decentralised economy of the future, with a generous portfolio of startups, protocols, and DeFi solutions that address an alternative to traditional financial systems. www.alphabit.fund

About Launchpool

Launchpool is a regulatory compliant initiative started in 2020 by Alphabit Digital Currency Fund with the aim of providing fair guaranteed access to early stages of project raises to the retail community. With the ethos of ‘Egalitarian Investment’, Launchpool’s global community of 35,000 investors believe in the idea of being your own VC, while supporting the startups ecosystem with a minimum viable community, resources, access to funding opportunities, and enabling partnerships across the blockchain ecosystem. www.launchpool.xyz