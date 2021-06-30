Genstar Capital and TA Associates Announce Agreement to Merge Compusoft and 2020

SAN FRANCISCO & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genstar Capital and TA Associates today announced that they have signed a definitive agreement to merge their portfolio companies, Compusoft, a leading international provider of specialized visual Configure, Price, Quote (“vCPQ”) software to key retail and manufacturing industries, and 2020 Technologies (“2020”), a leading provider of specialized computer-aided design (“CAD”), configure, price, quote (“CPQ”) and enterprise solutions dedicated to interior design, space planning and furniture manufacturing industries. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021.

Compusoft and 2020 will be combined in a merger of equals to create a leading provider of space planning and manufacturing solutions for the residential and commercial segments. The group will offer an end-to-end suite of planning, design, visualization, configuration, pricing, quoting, ERP and manufacturing solutions to consumers, retailers and suppliers across the kitchen, bathroom, office and residential furniture and commercial and residential windows & doors segments. The expansive global network will be enhanced by local expertise and deep customer relationships developed over decades. An impressive combined workforce will benefit from 65+ years of experience in customer service, catalog content, innovation and technology to bring a best-in-class offering to customers and create a platform for future growth.

Compusoft is a portfolio company of TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm that invested in Compusoft in 2018. 2020 is a portfolio company of Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrials and software industries that recently acquired 2020. The newly-combined company will be majority owned by Genstar and TA.

Mark Stoever, Chief Executive Officer of 2020, said, “The merger of Compusoft and 2020 positions the combined company as a trusted provider whose suite of solutions supports designers, manufacturers and retailers. This is a transformative transaction and the support from Genstar and TA will enable us to invest in the business, new technologies and our people. We look forward to completing the transaction so we can continue to build on our companies’ unwavering commitment to innovation and customer service.”

David Tombre, Chief Executive Officer of Compusoft, said, “We are excited by the opportunity this combination presents to create a leading provider of vCPQ solutions for home and commercial spaces. Given Compusoft’s presence in Europe and 2020’s presence in North and South America, the two businesses are truly complementary. Our priority remains our customer’s success and together we will provide an enhanced offering across support, content, innovation and technology.”

Naveen Wadhera, Managing Director at TA, said, “Since TA’s investment, Compusoft has completed five acquisitions while also realizing sustained and meaningful organic growth. This growth has helped further position Compusoft as a leader, well-suited for what we believe will be a value-enhancing combination with 2020. It has been a privilege to partner with Compusoft during this expansion, and we look forward to working with the combined teams on the next phase of growth.”

Eli Weiss, Managing Director at Genstar Capital, said, “The combination of Compusoft and 2020 is a merger of equals by which there will be a number of benefits. Compusoft and 2020 are leading companies in their respective geographies, and we are confident that this merger will provide opportunities for continued organic and inorganic growth. The company is now better positioned to pursue new global opportunities that will enhance customer service and build on their strong momentum.”

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Goodwin Procter LLP is serving as legal counsel and Alvarez & Marsal as financial and tax advisor to TA. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel, Alvarez & Marsal is serving as financial and tax advisor and William Blair is serving as financial advisor to Genstar.

About Compusoft

Compusoft provides visual CPQ solutions that simplify planning, configuration and visualization to power sales processes for the kitchen, bathroom, furniture and window & door industries. Compusoft’s solutions assist customers throughout the sales value-chain from end-customers through to manufacturers and are underpinned by a rich content database. Founded in 1989, Compusoft is headquartered in Sarpsborg, Norway, and serves customers in more than 100 countries with over 600 people in 18 countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America. For more information, please visit www.compusoftgroup.com.

About 2020 Technologies Inc.

2020 helps professional designers, retailers and manufacturers in the interior design and furniture industries capture ideas, inspire innovation and streamline processes. By providing end-to-end solutions and a large collection of manufacturers' catalogs, 2020’s applications enable professional designers and retailers to create kitchens, bathrooms, furniture and commercial offices that look as stunning on the screen as they do in reality. 2020 solutions for furniture and cabinet manufacturers deliver a complete manufacturing operations management capability to run their factories at maximum efficiency. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, 2020 employs more than 850 people with direct operations in 11 countries and supports customers in many more locations around the world through a network of value-added resellers. For more information, please visit www.2020spaces.com.

About TA Associates

TA Associates is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – the firm invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 535 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $47.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of over $3 billion per year. The firm’s more than 100 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Together with Genstar X and all active funds, Genstar currently has approximately $33 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrials, and software industries. More information about Genstar Capital can be found at www.gencap.com.