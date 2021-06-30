SpeeDx and MolGen Announce Partnership for COVID-19 Test Solution

Due to travel restrictions Maarten de Groot, MolGen CEO and Colin Denver, SpeeDx CEO joined a virtual session to officially announce the collaboration that will combine Molgen liquid handling and purpose-built automation with SpeeDx COVID-19 diagnostic solutions - extending a full workflow offering to pathology laboratories. (Photo: Business Wire)

Due to travel restrictions Maarten de Groot, MolGen CEO and Colin Denver, SpeeDx CEO joined a virtual session to officially announce the collaboration that will combine Molgen liquid handling and purpose-built automation with SpeeDx COVID-19 diagnostic solutions - extending a full workflow offering to pathology laboratories. (Photo: Business Wire)

SYDNEY & UTRECHT, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpeeDx Pty, Ltd. and MolGen announced the signing of an agreement to collaborate on supply and distribution of clinical diagnostics products and instrumentation across Europe and Asia Pacific. The partnership links specimen handling, nucleic acid extraction, assay set-up, amplification, and results reporting in a seamless integration of the companies technologies.

“This partnership capitalises on the existing infrastructure of our two companies and the strength of our synergies,” said Colin Denver, SpeeDx CEO. “Our commitment to providing products and services that answer unmet clinical needs also extends to the pathology laboratories that are running our tests – in partnership with MolGen, we can address much of their workflow concerns and offer a more complete testing solution.”

Throughout the past year of COVID-19, in response to the increased demand for molecular testing workflow solutions, MolGen has developed a comprehensive offering including the PurePrep nucleic acid extraction portfolio, liquid handling instrumentation and other purpose-built automation to facilitate high-volume testing of SARS-CoV-2. SpeeDx complete the partnership with an initial offer of their CE-IVD SARS-CoV-2 test based on their proprietary PlexPCR® technology, allowing pathology laboratories a single point of contact to fulfil their testing needs.

“For MolGen, the collaboration with SpeeDx is a perfect example of combining the best of both worlds. Our DNA and RNA extraction solutions and automated workflow perfectly pair with SpeeDx diagnostic assay technology” said Maarten de Groot, MolGen CEO. “During the COVID pandemic adding the CE-IVD SARS-CoV-2 assay to our diagnostics portfolio is great opportunity to start our collaboration. And this is only the beginning of jointly building an innovative product portfolio”.

About SpeeDx

Founded in 2009, SpeeDx is an Australian-based private company with subsidiary offices in Austin, Texas and London, UK, with distributors across Europe. SpeeDx specializes in molecular diagnostic solutions that go beyond simple detection to offer comprehensive information for improved patient management. Innovative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology has driven market-leading multiplex detection and priming strategies. Product portfolios focus on multiplex diagnostics for sexually transmitted infection (STI), antibiotic resistance markers, and respiratory disease. For more information on SpeeDx please see: https://plexpcr.com

About MolGen

MolGen is global total solution provider of innovative extraction DNA / RNA technology, system, products and kits for human and animal diagnostics, the agriculture and biotech industries which reduce hands-on time and increase productivity while maintaining high yields and reproducibility.

From sample to result, MolGen is challenging the status quo in molecular diagnostics by offering platform stand-alone systems and consumables. Highly customizable, MolGen’s portfolio offers the perfect workflow for our customers’ specific needs, being high-quality, adaptable and safe.

Due to travel restrictions Maarten de Groot, MolGen CEO and Colin Denver, SpeeDx CEO joined a virtual session to officially announce the collaboration that will combine Molgen liquid handling and purpose-built automation with SpeeDx COVID-19 diagnostic solutions - extending a full workflow offering to pathology laboratories.