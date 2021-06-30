BOSAGORA and Namyangju City Sign Agreement for ‘ESG MetaCity’ Establishment

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BOSAGORA Foundation (President: Kim In-hwan) announced that it had concluded an agreement for the ‘ESG MetaCity Namyangju’ establishment with Namyangju City (Mayor: Cho Kwang-han).

MetaCity Forum was launched to establish a digital ESG (environmental, social and governance) city by creating a metaverse ecosystem through the structure of fairness and compensation by combining metaverse and blockchain. Currently, BOSAGORA, AIITONE, Uracle, BRI, and IBK Securities joined MetaCity Forum.

Namyangju City is promoting to introduce the metaverse to realize sustainable city development and digital ESG administration being a MetaCity. Namyangju City and Mayor Cho are known for the unrivalled administrative drive to implement such projects as REMEMBER 1910, Lee Seok-young New Media Library, Jeong Yak-yong Library, Polar Bear Village, and Cheonghak Valley Resort with innovation and fairness as the highest value.

This agreement is aimed for the MetaCity Forum and Namyangju City to jointly set a new direction for the city’s administrative development by combining the metaverse and ESG administration.

The Forum and Namyangju City will cooperate in operations for the development of ESG MetaCity Namyangju platform; creation of a digital ecosystem for sustainable city development and citizens’ participation; and educational, consulting, and joint research projects for Namyangju City’s administrative development.

“We are excited to implement MetaCity by applying metaverse and blockchain to the city administration as the world’s first. Digital ESG Namyangju City will lead the MetaCity development that enables fair and open city administration,” said Mayor Cho.

At the signing ceremony held in Namyangju REMEMBER 1910 Media Hall, BOSAGORA Foundation President Kim In-hwan, the standing representative of the MetaCity Forum, presented ‘The Wider Meta Agora,’ which expresses open city administration to indirectly experience the MetaCity development, and the vision of REMEMBER 1910 in MetaCity. To congratulate the agreement, Don Tapsctott, the founder of BRI, a member of the MetaCity Forum, sent a congratulatory video.

“Namyangju City’s ESG MetaCity Namyangju project is the first of its kind attempted in the world. MetaCity Forum is honored to be a part of this pioneering enterprise,” said President Kim In-hwan. “We will expand the MetaCity Forum ecosystem by continuously strengthening cooperation with various companies, institutions, and organizations to enable the activities that take place in the real economy within the MetaCity.”