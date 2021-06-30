Arcimoto and Lightning Motorcycles Begin Development of World’s Fastest Electric Three-Wheel Tilting Motorcycle

EUGENE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, today announced a collaboration with Lightning Motorcycles with the goal to develop the fastest tilting three-wheel motorcycle in the world—gas or electric—using its patented Tilting Motor Works TRiO tilting trike technology.

“From the moment I met Richard Hatfield and saw the Lightning for myself at Bonneville, I knew there was the potential to create an electric trike unlike anything in the history of motorcycles, ” said Bob Mighell, Arcimoto’s Chief Tilting Officer, who himself broke the land-speed record for 3-wheeled motorcycles at the 2013 Motorcycle Speed Trials held at Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah. “This will be the first time we outfit an electric bike with the TRiO kit, and it certainly won’t be the last, as we drive toward a sustainable future faster than ever before.”

The Lightning SuperBike set a record as the world’s fastest production motorcycle, electric or otherwise, with the SCTA official World Record of 215.960 mph and a best timed run of 218.637 mph at Bonneville during Speedweek in 2011. The record-setting run was powered entirely by solar energy at an estimated cost of only 8 cents.

“As the world’s leading manufacturer of high performance electric motorcycles, we are excited to bring our technology and know-how to the collaboration with Arcimoto for the three-wheel market. The convergence of our proprietary technology, the market adoption of EVs, and the widely recognized environmental benefits of clean energy propulsion make this an excellent and exciting time to bring these vehicles to the mass market,” said Richard Hatfield, Founder and CEO of Lightning Motorcycles. “Our vision is to see Lightning’s electric motorcycles provide performance-oriented and environmentally conscious transportation, as well as adrenaline inducing fun, for both new and experienced riders all over the world. This collaboration amplifies our vision. It’s an honor to build the first electric bike outfitted with the TRiO alongside ‘Bonneville Bob Mighell,’ who has proven throughout his career that trikes can, and should, fly.”

Arcimoto’s Tilting Motor Works TRiO is the leading tilting three-wheel conversion kit for touring motorcycles. TRiO allows the rider to lean naturally, maintaining performance and the thrill of the ride while increasing safety, stability, and confidence. TRiO kits can be augmented with the TiltLock leveling system, allowing the bike to stand up by itself while stopped at lights or in traffic.

“This collaboration is something that could only happen between two legendary speed demons of Bonneville,” said Mark Frohnmayer, Arcimoto Founder and CEO. “While Plaid-level performance has never been a part of the Arcimoto narrative, proving our tilting trike technology beyond ludicrous speed will give us, and our customers, added comfort that our future micromobility solutions are stable under the most demanding conditions. Further this first adaptation of the TRiO for an electric motorcycle is in full alignment with Arcimoto’s mission to catalyze sustainable, emissions-free mobility.”

The prototype collaboration trike is anticipated to be unveiled at the “FUV and Friends Summer Showcase” to take place at the Portland International Raceway on July 26. To request a ticket, send an email to summershowcase@arcimoto.com. Pricing and availability of the TRiO Kit for the Lightning LS 218 will be announced at a later date.

About Lightning

Lightning Motorcycles produces high-performance premium electric motorcycles. Lightning products have been proven in competition against the best gas motorcycles in the world and have incorporated this innovation and experience to deliver a combination of performance, price and rider experience that positions Lightning to drive mainstream adoption of electric motorcycles. Lightning is currently producing two platforms in the company’s facility in Hollister, California and is preparing to expand production and extend its product line into several additional platforms to address the global market. For more information, please visit LightningMotorcycle.com.

About Tilting Motor Works

Tilting Motor Works was founded by Bob Mighell with the mission to build a tilting three-wheel motorcycle with increased safety and stability without compromising performance. Arcimoto acquired Tilting Motor Works this year in order to accelerate the deployment of true sustainable micromobility solutions for the world.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers in California, Oregon, Washington, and Florida, the Arcimoto FUV® is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator® and Rapid Responder™ provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Two additional concept prototypes built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in development: the Cameo™, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.

