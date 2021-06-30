Tilray Introduces Its First Cross-brand Product Collaboration and Launches Canadian Craft Cannabis Brand, Broken Coast, in the U.S.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that its SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater”) has launched a new product collaboration with Canada’s leading craft cannabis brand Broken Coast Cannabis Ltd. (“Broken Coast”), a brand under the Tilray portfolio based in British Columbia and geared toward the premium cannabis market. “Broken Coast BC Lager1 ” is the first cross-brand product developed in partnership with leading craft brands, SweetWater and Broken Coast, and Tilray’s first Canadian cannabis brand introduction into the U.S.

“We’re here to build great brands that deliver products consumers enjoy, and we look forward to having some fun along the way,” said Irwin D. Simon, Tilray’s Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. “This cross-collaboration between SweetWater and Broken Coast is the first among many milestones in our growth and execution strategy to introduce our great Canadian cannabis brands in the U.S. and connect our consumers to other brands in our portfolio.”

Mr. Simon continued, “Tilray is transforming the cannabis industry and introducing new brands into mainstream consumer markets. The SweetWater and Broken Coast collaboration is a first-of-its-kind partnership, and it’s just the beginning!”

Sweetwater and Broken Coast took their time to perfect the Broken Coast BC Lager and deliver a unique and tasty new brew that craft beer drinkers seek in a refreshing and easy-drinking lager.

Sweetwater and Broken Coast brands share the same heady D.N.A. and reputation for small-batch, high-quality craft products and embrace SweetWater’s famous motto of Don’t Float the Mainstream! With a special blend of hops and notes of natural key lime and orange flavors, the Broken Coast BC Lager is a tasty new brew developed for craft beer drinkers seeking a refreshing and easy-drinking lager. The new brew is now available in the U.S. on draft and beginning July 12 in 6-pack cans.

About Tilray

Tilray Inc. is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

About SweetWater Brewing Company

SweetWater Brewing Company is an Atlanta-based craft brewery living by the motto “Don’t Float the Mainstream!” In 2020, SweetWater was acquired by Aphria Inc., now Tilray (TSX: TLRY and Nasdaq: TLRY), a leading global cannabis company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. SweetWater Brewing Co. celebrated 24 years of heady brews in 2021 and is the 11th largest craft brewery in the nation, according to Brewers Association. The award-winning lineup of year-round beers includes 420 Extra Pale Ale, H.A.Z.Y. I.P.A., G13 IPA, High Light, Goin’ Coastal I.P.A., and SweetWater Oasis Premium Hard Seltzer. Additionally, seasonal releases offer palate-pleasing variety, along with an experimental, one-time-only Dank Tank series, 420 Strain Series and progressive barrel-aged styles in The Woodlands Project series.

About Broken Coast Cannabis:

Established in 2013, Broken Coast Cannabis is a cannabis producer based in Duncan, British Columbia. With its mission to nurture the ultimate expression of the cannabis plant, in all its variations, Broken Coast sets the standard for Canadian Craft Cannabis. Its award-winning cannabis is grown in small batches in strain-specific rooms under optimized conditions and is hand trimmed and slow cured. These are the techniques that made BC Bud famous the world over, and they’re built into our D.N.A. For more information, please visit www.brokencoast.com and follow Broken Coast Cannabis on Instagram @brokencoast.com

Forward-Looking Statements

1 SweetWater’s Broken Coast BC Lager does not contain any cannabis products.