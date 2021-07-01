Narita International Airport selects Smiths Detection’s automatic tray disinfection technology for safer travel

TOKYO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Narita International Airport is Japan’s busiest airport and the first to acquire the Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) implemented by Airports Council International (ACI)1. Smiths Detection will assist Narita Airport to install 62 units of Ultraviolet (UV) light tray disinfection equipment in its latest effort to enable safer travel. The UV disinfection equipment will be integrated with 62 advanced security checkpoints across the three terminals by March 2022.

“To best prepare for the resumption of international air travel, we are taking various measures to stay ahead of the curve and safeguard passenger health. This includes installing automatic UV light disinfection kits to disinfect security trays. The kit is proven to eliminate up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses including coronaviruses, protecting passengers and staff from tactile transmission of contagious diseases.” said Susumu Kitabayashi, AVSEC Senior Manager, Narita International Airport. “As we look to secure our terminals and provide travellers a peace of mind, we are working with Smiths Detection who has provided reliable and experienced onsite support to meet the industry’s highest standard.”

Additionally, Narita Airport has made investments in fully integrated checkpoint and hold baggage solutions to help ease traffic, reduce passenger wait time, cut down on touch points, and streamline security processes. These include:

HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX, a computed tomography (CT) X-ray scanner producing high-resolution volumetric 3D images for quicker baggage assessment and low false-alarm rates. It allows electronics and liquids to remain in bags, speeding up passenger screening and reducing touchpoints.

iLane.evo, an automated smart lane that helps keep trays and passengers moving eliminating bottlenecks and streamlining the screening process.

The body scanner eqo, a body scanner which automatically detects contraband of any concealed material and reduces the need for physical pat-downs.

Checkpoint.Evo plus , a remote screening and operations management platform for faster decision making.

, a remote screening and operations management platform for faster decision making. HI-SCAN 6040-2is, an advanced dual-view X-ray system for cabin baggage, shortening inspection time.

CTX 9800 DSi, a CT-based Explosives Detection System (EDS) for screening of checked baggage which provides high-levels of detection and low false-alarm rates.

"We are delighted to be working with Narita Airport to take its security commitment to greater heights,” said Aurelien Guilbert, Managing Director, North Asia, Smiths Detection. “Narita Airport has been a forerunner in introducing technologies in its operations and security processes, and we are confident that with the latest installations, passengers travelling through Narita Airport will feel safe and assured in this uncertain time.”

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our goal is simple – to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.

