tZERO Joins Forces with Real Estate Crowdfunding Company, NYCE, to Digitize & Trade $18 Million of Securities in the Company’s Common Stock

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--tZERO, a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital assets, announced today it has partnered with NYCE Group, Inc. (NYCE), a fintech company focused on real estate crowdfunding, to digitize approximately $18 million of equity interest in NYCE, once they are issued, subject to regulatory approvals, in the company’s upcoming Regulation A+ offering. Founded by FC Barcelona soccer player Martin Braithwaite and award-winning entrepreneur Philip Michael, NYCE is on a mission to create 100,000 millennial high-net-worth stakeholders of color by 2030 through access to its robust real estate portfolio, currently over $260 million of assets under management, through its investment app.

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi stated, “ We are pleased to partner with NYCE, a pioneer in real estate crowdfunding, and support the secondary trading of its digital security.”

The NYCE digital security will use tZERO’s smart contract technology and is expected to be admitted for trading on the tZERO ATS, subject to legal and regulatory due diligence and securities laws considerations, offering investors secondary liquidity.

NYCE CEO Philip Michael said, “ Through our partnership with the leader in liquidity for digital securities, tZERO, we are excited to provide investors with liquidity optionality.”

NYCE closed its Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) offering in October 2020. The company raised $1 million in gross proceeds on the Wefunder and Republic investing platforms, setting the record for the fastest real estate company to raise $1 million through a Reg CF offering. NYCE reopened its WeFunder offering in March 2021 and is in the process of raising additional capital. Thus far, over 5,000 investors have participated in the initial and subsequent NYCE offerings.







About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. and its broker-dealer subsidiaries (tZERO) provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and trade on a regulated alternative trading system. tZERO democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. For more information on tZERO, please visit https://www.tzero.com/.

tZERO is not a registered broker-dealer, funding portal, underwriter, investment bank, investment adviser or investment manager, and is not providing brokerage, investment banking or underwriting services, recommendations or investment advice to any person, and does not provide any brokerage services. tZERO takes no part in the negotiation or execution of secondary market transactions for the purchase or sale of securities and at no time has possession of investor funds or securities in connection with such transactions.

About tZERO ATS

tZERO ATS, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. More information about tZERO ATS may be found at https://brokercheck.finra.org/. Digital securities that trade on tZERO ATS are conventional uncertificated securities. Ownership of such securities is reflected on the traditional books and records of regulated market participants. The term "digital" refers to the blockchain technology elements of a security that are intended to enhance investor experience through added transparency.

About NYCE

NYCE Group, Inc. is a New York-based fintech with a mission to help create 100,000 millionaires of color by 2030. An emerging leader in real estate crowdfunding, NYCE has over $260 million in assets under management and recently became the fastest Reg CF company to raise $1 million. Since its 2020 launch, NYCE has helped create over 2,000 first-time BIPOC investors. For more information, visit 100Kmillionaires.com.

