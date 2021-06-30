Movandi and Mavenir Join Forces on 5G mmWave Open RAN Solution Powering the First Smart City in Thailand

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Movandi, a leader in new 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) technology, announced a strategic collaboration with Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, to provide Movandi’s BeamX 5G mmWave technology for the recently announced 5G mmWAVE Open Radio Access Network (RAN) smart city in Thailand. Mavenir’s Open RAN radio units (RU) for the smart city private network include Movandi’s mmWave RF ICs and phased array modules (PAM) that together enable an ultra-low power RU solution delivering superior 5G performance in a smaller antenna array.

Mavenir’s cloud-native, open architecture-based private network solution enables service providers to deliver on the promise of 5G. The software-based platform transforms mobile communication private networks into a virtualized environment where devices, applications and services run on an automated network using open architecture, containers and artificial intelligence (AI). In addition to using Movandi’s RF chips and PAM (Power Amplifier Module), Mavenir’s end-to-end 5G mmWave Open RAN solution includes a 5G core with Open API technology standards, working in sync with cloud-native solutions to support private on-premises smart city applications such as real-time diagnostics of traffic, public safety, digital signage and environmental conditions.

“Our technology partnership with Movandi enables us to deliver robust, high-performance 5G mmWave RU solutions that will help drive deployment of O-RAN based infrastructure,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO, Mavenir. “Movandi’s mmWave RF chipsets, algorithms, beamformer technology and PAM antenna provide a high-performance, low-power RF front-end for our cloud-native Open RAN solution.”

Movandi’s mmWave technology enables the multi-gigabit speeds, low latency and reliability required by 5G smart city networks operating tens of thousands of IoT sensors, smart poles, drones and other connected devices that need ultra-fast data uplinks to the cloud for real-time analysis and smart city management.

“By joining forces with Mavenir on 5G mmWave Open RAN solutions, we’re delivering innovative mmWave silicon and software technology to enable the first 5G-powered smart city in Thailand, showcasing the future of our increasingly cloud-connected digital world,” said Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and co-founder of Movandi. “We are committed to supporting Mavenir’s open architecture-based private network solutions, which are enabling communications companies and service provides to scale their 5G deployments for smart cities.”

5G Open RAN has significant momentum in the market with ABI Research1 forecasting network vendor spending to reach $10 billion by 2026-27 and then surpass traditional RAN at $30 billion by 2030.

About Mavenir

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. For more information, visit www.mavenir.com

About Movandi

Movandi is a 5G mmWave solutions company focused on the design and development of deep semiconductor technology powering 5G and beyond interconnecting our world and enabling AI applications across multiple industries. The company was founded by former Broadcom innovators who are RF and SoC world-recognized pioneers and visionaries, whose innovations have shaped and transformed wireless in the last few decades. Having pioneered wireless RF systems, Movandi is solving real-world 5G mmWave deployments with unmatched differentiation and high-performance core 5G technology in RF, IP and unique engineering methodology that enables service providers and industry partners to launch indoor, outdoor and mobile enhanced 5G mmWave services at 50% lower costs. movandi.com

1 ABI Research’s Open RAN market data report

https://www.abiresearch.com/press/open-ran-radio-units-soar-more-us47-billion-2026/