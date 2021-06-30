The Alkaline Water Company Products Now Available in Giant Food

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce that Giant Food, a subsidiary of Ahold Delhaize and the leading food retailer in the Mid-Atlantic Region with 164 stores in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and Washington, D.C., will carry the Company’s Alkaline88® 1-gallon and 1.5-liter bottles, and four naturally flavored A88 Infused® flavors in all its locations.

“This is our biggest win to date in the Mid-Atlantic region. Giant Food is the largest retailer in that market of 60 million people with over $5 billion in sales,” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of the Alkaline Water Company. "While many retailers will test one or two product offerings, we are pleased to announce that Giant Food is carrying six products from our Alkaline88® and A88 Infused® lines in their 164 locations. The products include our one-gallon and 1.5-liter bottles, and naturally flavored Watermelon, Raspberry, Blood Orange, and Lemon single serves. This year, we expect these and our other single serves to significantly increase their overall contribution to our top line. We couldn’t have hoped for a better start to our fiscal 2022 expansion into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions than being on the shelves in Giant Food. This is just the beginning of a larger push into the remaining untapped markets in the U.S."

Alkaline88® is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a Deliciously Smooth™ taste that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate. The Company is dedicated to purity, quality, value, and taste. The water’s ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand, and free of buffers. Alkaline88 ionized water contains just two ingredients that customers trust — purified water and Pink Himalayan Rock Salt.

The Alkaline Water Company is The Clean Beverage Company™ making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

The Alkaline88® flagship brand of premium alkaline water is now available in 75,000 stores across all trades in the U.S. For more information, visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes the Company’s lab-tested hemp-extract salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, bath salts, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

To purchase Alkaline88® and A88 Flavor Infused products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

About Giant Food

This year, Giant Food is celebrating 85 years as a community grocery store. Since opening its first location on Georgia Ave. in Washington, DC in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of its customers’ lives and the communities it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 24 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today’s busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 147 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivery available to all market areas in DC, MD, VA and DE, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best product and prices, whenever and however they want. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: that this year, the Company expects that its one-gallon and 1.5-liter bottles, and naturally flavored Watermelon, Raspberry, Blood Orange, and Lemon single serves and its other single serves to significantly increase their overall contribution to its top line; and that this is just the beginning of a larger push into the remaining untapped markets in the U.S.

