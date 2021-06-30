Ingram Micro Cloud and PartnerStack Launch Program to Drive Revenue Through Channel Partnerships

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PartnerStack, the top-rated partner platform for SaaS, and Ingram Micro Cloud, operator of the world’s largest marketplace of cloud solutions and services for the channel, have joined forces to launch a new program to help vendors drive revenue through partnerships.

The Pinnacle Program combines PartnerStack’s industry-leading partnerships platform — ranked the #1 Partner Management Software on G2 — with Ingram Micro Cloud’s global sales network of more than 55,000 resellers for SaaS businesses to accelerate revenue growth and scale.

The program will allow SaaS vendors to use the PartnerStack platform to manage and scale their entire portfolio of channel programs — including affiliate partners, ambassadors, referral partners, resellers and more — into key growth channels. Vendors will receive support in becoming Ingram Micro Cloud channel-ready while maintaining a presence on both the Ingram Micro Cloud and PartnerStack marketplaces, providing immediate exposure to qualified channel partner opportunities.

“SaaS companies often ignore partnership channels in their go-to-market strategy since, historically, these channels have been difficult to build, manage and scale because most partner management software isn’t built for SaaS,” said Nikita Zhitkevich, Director of Partnerships at PartnerStack. “PartnerStack’s platform, and the entire Cloud Readiness Program, are built exclusively to support SaaS revenue growth. We’re thrilled to be working with Ingram Micro Cloud on helping more SaaS companies hit ambitious revenue goals and becoming major industry success stories.”

“This program is an exciting step forward in helping SaaS companies master the channel,” said Duncan Robinson, vice president of portfolio management at Ingram Micro Cloud. “By partnering with PartnerStack, vendors get the infrastructure and methodology they need to build and scale their channel programs, which in turn prepares them for success within the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace. The result is a full-stack solution for channel readiness.”

For more information, visit https://www.ingrammicrocloud.com/lp/en/pinnacle/

About PartnerStack

PartnerStack is the only partner management platform purpose-built for SaaS companies, helping Channel Leaders, CROs and Growth Marketers scale revenue quickly and predictably. Companies like Monday.com, Unbounce, Intercom, Bill.com and Webflow all use PartnerStack to deliver on aggressive revenue goals. Over the past 12 months, the PartnerStack Network delivered over $100,000,000 in revenue for our customers, making PartnerStack not just a platform for managing partnerships, but a key growth channel for our customers.

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problem solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud’s complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. Ingram Micro Cloud operates in 64 countries with over 55,000 reseller partners, and its Cloud Marketplace serves 6.5 million seats, offering more than 120 cloud solutions. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise, and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers, and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at http://www.ingrammicrocloud.com.