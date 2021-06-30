Techstars partners with Alphabit Fund and Launchpool to bring blockchain-focused accelerator to London

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Techstars, the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, today announced a new accelerator program, the Launchpool Web3 Techstars Accelerator. The program will work with entrepreneurs building blockchain technology and tokenisation protocols driving towards the decentralised future of finance.

The program will run in partnership with Alphabit Fund, the first regulated cryptocurrency and digital asset investment fund, and Launchpool, a regulatory compliant investment platform that offers private seed guaranteed investment opportunities to its member community.

Techstars maintains notable experience and expertise in the blockchain space, with many strong blockchain companies in the Techstars portfolio including Chainalysis, who last week announced a $100 million round and valuation of $4.2 billion.

“Blockchain technology has the potential to shift the control of monetary value and information and disrupt global business processes, as the internet did in the early 2000s,” said Techstars General Manager Gagan Bhatia. “Working with Alphabit and the Launchpool community to support leading companies in this space is an incredible opportunity and an investment in the decentralised economy of the future.”

Located in London, the Launchpool Web3 Techstars Accelerator will work with ten startups each year over a three-month period where startups will receive funding, hands-on mentorship from Techstars, Alphabit, and Launchpool, access to curated workshops and resources, admittance to the Techstars global network for life, and exposure to a minimum viable community. Applications for the Launchpool Web3 Techstars Accelerator will open on September 13, 2021 and be accepted through December 1, 2021. The first year of the accelerator will operate from March 2022 through June 2022.

“Launchpool is thrilled to be partnering with Techstars and Alphabit to bring the Launchpool Web3 Techstars Accelerator to the crypto world. As firm believers in a multichain future, and being passionate about mainstream adoption, this first-of-its-kind accelerator is proud to be chain agnostic,” said Shane McQuillian, VP Strategy, Alphabit. “With a killer lineup of mentors that represent a diverse cross-section of the blockchain space to work together, we feel we can really help founders and BUIDLers bring something truly innovative to the wider crypto industry.”

Startups interested in the program are encouraged to learn more by visiting the Launchpool Web3 Techstars Accelerator page or expressing interest here. Corporations and investors interested in partnership opportunities with Techstars can get in touch with Will Robinson, SVP of Global Sales, or learn more at techstars.com/corporations.

About Techstars

The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,500 companies with a combined market cap of more than $200B. www.techstars.com

About Alphabit

One of the first regulated crypto asset funds, Alphabit has forged a reputation for investing in companies at the cutting edge of the blockchain revolution. Alphabit believes, supports, and invests in the decentralised economy of the future, with a generous portfolio of startups, protocols, and DeFi solutions that address an alternative to the traditional financial systems. www.alphabit.fund

About Launchpool

LaunchPool is a regulatory compliant initiative which was started in 2020, by the Alphabit Digital Currency Fund with the aim of providing fair guaranteed access to early stages of project raises to the retail community. With the ethos of ‘Egalitarian Investment’, Launchpool counts over 35,000 investors across the world who believe in the idea of being your own VC, while supporting the startups ecosystem with a minimum viable community, resources, access to funding opportunities, and enabling partnerships across the blockchain ecosystem. www.launchpool.xyz