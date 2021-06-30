Genomic Testing Cooperative Announces Collaboration with Elevation Oncology to Expand Comprehensive Genomic Testing for NRG1 Fusions Across Solid Tumors in Support of the Phase 2 CRESTONE Study

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genomic Testing Cooperative, a first-in-class diagnostic company based on a cooperative business model (Co-Op) using the most recent advances in NGS technology, announced today a collaboration with Elevation Oncology to enhance identification of patients with any solid tumor harboring an NRG1 fusion who may be eligible for enrollment in the Phase 2 CRESTONE study.

GTC’s business is based on a cooperation model and has partnerships with multiple Co-Op members, all offering identical menus as GTC. This identification of patients with tumors harboring an NRG1 fusion is extended to all Co-Op members’ laboratories including Anthology Diagnostics in Edison, NJ and Key Genomics Laboratory at the John Theurer Cancer Center. Patients identified at these sites may be eligible for referral into the CRESTONE study.

“Our goal is to provide comprehensive actionable molecular profiling so patients and their treating physicians can personalize therapy and select the proper treatment that has the potential of improving outcome,” stated Dr. Maher Albitar, GTC Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer. “The Co-Op model allows us to enable all members of the Co-Op to update their offering and make testing for NRG1 fusion available to their patients.”

“We believe that comprehensive biomarker testing of DNA and RNA is critical to give each patient their best chance of getting matched with a precision medicine,” said Shawn Leland, PharmD, RPh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Elevation Oncology. “We are pleased to add Genomic Testing Cooperative to our growing community of collaborators, who share our vision of profiling every patient’s tumor to identify genomic driver alterations that may be actionable.”

The Solid Tumor Profile Plus offered by GTC combines the analysis of DNA with RNA to provide comprehensive evaluation of cancer that includes detection of single nucleotide variation, copy number variation, expression and fusion. This includes testing of abnormalities in 434 DNA genes and 1408 RNA genes.

Under the terms of the agreement, GTC will help Elevation Oncology identify patients with advanced solid tumors that harbor an NRG1 fusion for participation in Elevation Oncology’s CRESTONE trial. Eligible patients will be referred to active clinical trial sites in Elevation Oncology’s Phase 2 CRESTONE trial of seribantumab in adult patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors that harbor an NRG1 fusion.

Patients and physicians can learn more about the CRESTONE study at www.nrg1fusion.com or on www.ClinicalTrials.gov under the NCT number NCT04383210.

About Genomic Testing Cooperative, LCA

Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC) is a privately-owned molecular testing company located in Irvine, CA. The company operates based on a cooperative (co-op) business model. Members of the co-op hold type A shares with voting rights. The company offers its patron members a full suite of comprehensive genomic profiling based mainly on next generation sequencing. Molecular alterations are identified based on rigorous testing with the aid of specially developed algorithms to increase accuracy and efficiency. The clinical relevance of the detected alterations is pulled from numerous databases using internally developed software. Relevance of findings to diagnosis, prognosis, selecting therapy, and predicting outcome are reported to members. The co-op model allows GTC to make the testing and information platform available to members at a lower cost because of a lower overhead. For more information, please visit https://genomictestingcooperative.com/.

