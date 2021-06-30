Wealth Professional Names Emerge Canada's Lisa Langley as ‘CEO of the Year’

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emerge Canada Inc. (“Emerge”) today announced President & CEO Lisa Langley was named ‘CEO of the Year’ by the 2021 Wealth Professional Awards (WPAs). Sponsored annually by Wealth Professional Canada (WPC), this is the nation’s leading independent awards program for the wealth management industry. According to criteria published by WPC, the CEO of the Year must demonstrate exceptional leadership over the past 12 months, positive financial results as a result of effective leadership, commitment to corporate values, and industry reputation.

Langley, one of only two women nominated in the CEO of the Year category, is currently the only female majority owner of a fund/ETF company in Canada. Known as a strong advocate for women in the industry, she recently launched the EMPWR program of strategies managed by female portfolio managers in the U.S and plans for future expansion into Canada.

Founded in 2019, Emerge Canada now has six thematic ETFs listed on the NEO Exchange, that are sub-advised by ARK Investment Management LLC. In 2020, Emerge jumped to the top of the leaderboard for performance and asset growth. The Emerge ARK ETFs were featured on Morningstar as the Top Performing Canadian ETFs in 2020.

“I am extremely honored to accept the CEO of the Year award on behalf of my entire Emerge family,” said Langley. “Since day one, it has been our goal to make a difference and define a space where no one else was delivering active management in innovation. We are blessed to have the support of our sub-advisor, ARK Invest, and their CEO/CIO-Cathie Wood. We also thank the wonderful team at WPC for the tremendous amount of work they’ve done, and continue doing, to develop our industry. The Canadian marketplace is one of the fastest growing in the world...it's exciting, competitive and innovative, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be here.”

“Wealth Professional Canada was delighted to recognize the best of the best across the wealth space, including financial advisors, advisory brokerages, fund providers, BDMs and service providers. This year’s two-day virtual event was a chance to celebrate their outstanding achievements, best practices and leadership over the past 12 months,” said James Burton, senior editor for Wealth Professional Canada.

The virtual event was hosted by Suhana Merchant, award winning CBC news anchor, and had over 200 outstanding finalists across twenty-three categories. Emerge congratulates all esteemed industry peers and colleagues.

About Wealth Professional Canada:

Wealth Professional Canada (WPC) is the leading business magazine for the wealth management and financial advisory sector for in-depth industry issues, market trends, business analysis and intelligence. WPC is complemented by daily news website www.wealthprofessional.ca featuring breaking news, an industry forum and exclusive multimedia content, as well as sister publication Life Health Professional (LHP). WPC and LHP are published by independent media company Key Media International.

About Emerge Canada Inc.:

Emerge Canada Inc. launched in July 2019 to bring Canadians elite, global investment strategies. As an investment management firm that provides support and services to investment managers, institutions and professional advisors, Emerge is focused on opening new doors for high-calibre emerging managers who meet its stringent standards. Its vision is to be recognized for creating opportunities for these global investment managers by facilitating the manufacturing of new funds and providing distribution expertise.

