Oregon State University to Offer Data Analytics Skills Training Program by Teaming with Fullstack Academy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fullstack Academy, a national tech education provider, announced today it will bring its data analytics bootcamp program to the West Coast through a collaboration with Oregon State University (OSU). Launching in winter 2022, the bootcamps will train professionals of any tech skill level in just 26 weeks for jobs in the rapidly growing data analytics sector, where skilled talent is in high demand.

Offered through the OSU Portland Center, the bootcamp will help fill the more than 1,536 available data analytics positions across the state, according to LinkedIn. The program will also enable Oregon to keep pace with an expected surge in demand, as analytics software company Burning Glass reports a projected 21.5% national growth rate over the next decade.

“Increasingly, U.S. businesses, especially those on the West Coast, are undergoing digital transformation and investing in tech infrastructure for more data-driven operations and evidence-based decision-making,” said Mogan Subramaniam, president of Fullstack Academy. “This collaboration with OSU and its Portland Center enables us to bring our curriculum to the ‘Silicon Forest,’ where we can quickly train professionals with the data analytics skills that many companies seek.”

The OSU Portland Center and Fullstack Academy will initially offer a combination of in-person and remote training, pending state, local, and university COVID-19 guidelines. The part-time format of the program will provide individuals the opportunity to enroll in the bootcamp and gain skills they need for a career change while remaining in the workforce.

“Both Portland and the state of Oregon have long been tech innovation hubs,” said Anita Nina Azarenko, interim vice provost for Extension and Engagement and interim director of the Extension Service for Oregon State University. “By collaborating with Fullstack Academy, OSU is able to provide another opportunity for Oregonians to upskill, join an industry with tremendous growth potential, and contribute to our state’s tech-forward future. Through similar programs with acclaimed learning institutions across the U.S., Fullstack Academy has established itself as an ideal partner. We’ve witnessed the impact of these bootcamps in developing qualified tech talent and are excited to support the tech industry’s rapid growth here on the West Coast.”

The data analytics bootcamp, which does not require OSU enrollment or prior technical experience, will start accepting applications this winter, with classes beginning in 2022. Individuals can complete an interest form to be notified when registration begins.

About Fullstack Academy

Fullstack Academy is a national tech education provider based in New York City. Founded in 2012, it offers web development, cybersecurity and data analytics bootcamps at its New York City campus and online. Fullstack Academy also offers the Grace Hopper Program, an immersive software engineering course for women+ students, in addition to partnerships with leading universities nationwide, including Virginia Tech, Caltech CTME, and Louisiana State University. Graduates have been hired by Google, Facebook, Amazon, Fortune 100 firms, and startups. Fullstack Academy is a part of the Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) network. For more information, visit www.fullstackacademy.com.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

About Oregon State University

As one of only two land, sea, space and sun grant universities in the nation, Oregon State serves Oregon and the world by working on today’s most pressing issues. Our more than 33,000 students come from across the globe, and our programs operate in every Oregon county. Oregon State receives more research funding than all of the state’s comprehensive public universities combined. At our campuses in Corvallis and Bend, marine research center in Newport and award-winning Ecampus, we excel at shaping today’s students into tomorrow’s leaders.