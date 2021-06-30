STEP CG and Elisity Announce Strategic Partnership to Resell Zero Trust Edge and IoT/OT Security

COVINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STEPcg (www.STEPcg.com), an award winning, managed IT, Security, and Cloud Services provider has added Cognitive Trust™ pioneer Elisity (www.elisity.com) to its solution set for resale and as part of its managed offerings. Elisity, recently named one of the “Top 5 most innovative security companies” by IoT Practitioner, provides a cloud-delivered cybersecurity platform that can analyze the unique identity and context of people, apps, and devices—including IoT and OT—wherever they’re operating.

“We are constantly looking at emerging technologies that are disrupting the market and are very excited to begin offering Elisity to our customers. They have taken a unique approach to ZTNA, enabling organizations to quickly begin their Zero Trust journey by securing their remote and hybrid workforce, all while providing the ability to scale to tens of thousands of users and devices on prem and remote,” said Ed Walton, CEO of STEPcg.

Elisity recently closed $26M in Series A funding with two new strategic investors Two Bear Capital and AllegisCyber Capital, as well as existing investor Atlantic Bridge. The funding will help scale Elisity to meet enterprise demand for its Cognitive Trust™ platform, which learns behavior to assess risk, and automatically and continuously optimize security for enterprise and critical infrastructure organizations. Elisity’s identity and AI-powered behavioral intelligence delivers better visibility and a single security enforcement policy for people and devices accessing applications and data across SaaS and cloud services.

“We’re proud to be partnering with such a well-respected and fast-growing company as STEPcg. Our Cognitive Trust Platform brings an innovative and unique approach which they can now offer their customers. With Elisity, customers can understand, empower and dynamically adapt security for every user, app and asset from the edge to the cloud,” said James Winebrenner, CEO of Elisity.

“Our customers are continuously evolving as they are looking for simple and secure managed services around our networking and security solutions. Elisity fits perfectly into our solution set, and provides our customers an easy way to implement a Zero Trust approach within minutes, while starting on the journey to a comprehensive ZTNA strategy,” added Rob Huff, STEPcg Founder and President.

Elisity and STEPcg are planning joint events showcasing Zero Trust Security at the RiverCenter Innovation Center in Covington, KY throughout the summer and fall. To request a demo or learn more about Zero Trust, please contact the STEPcg team.

About STEPcg

STEPcg was founded in 2014 and has become one of the fastest growing technology firms in the Midwest. Their portfolio enables enterprises with solutions for wireline, wireless, cellular, cloud, security, collaboration and managed services. STEPcg is a privately held company headquartered in Covington, Kentucky. STEPcg is Where Innovation Meets Execution.

About Elisity

Elisity understands identity and behavior to simplify asset and user access, connectivity and security from the enterprise edge to the cloud. Elisity invented the AI-powered Cognitive Trust platform to dynamically learn behavior, assess risk and instantly adapt explicit access policies for devices, people, data and applications. Organizations can move in minutes from visibility to implicit trust and secure connectivity that safeguards their people and assets and accelerates business transformation. Based in San Jose, Elisity is backed by Two Bear Capital, AllegisCyber Capital, and Atlantic Bridge. Follow on Twitter and LinkedIn or go to www.elisity.com.