Green Economy to Receive Big Talent Boost From $3.7M Wage Subsidy Program

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, BioTalent Canada announced the continuation of its Science and Technology Internship Program – Green Jobs (STIP) wage subsidy. This program—funded in part by Natural Resources Canada—further supports a vibrant green economy essential to Canada's sustainability. The $3.7M in funding will help to replenish the one resource the sector needs to thrive: young, skilled talent.

STIP provides qualified employers up to a maximum of $25,000 per year—$32,000 for youth furthest from employment—for new hires in natural resource-based STEM positions linked to the green economy. The program proved so successful the first two times that renewing it for a third was a necessary step.

"Canada's green economy is growing rapidly in size, prominence, and importance," says Rob Henderson, President and CEO of BioTalent Canada. "Extending STIP is an opportunity to ignite the sector's growth and provide young talent with an access point to a career in the bio-economy."

“The enthusiasm, hard work and vision of youth are shaping Canada’s future. They’re looking for green jobs and green internships, so we’re providing them with the opportunities to build our low-emissions energy future. Youth - above all - will get us to net-zero.” — Minister of Natural Resources, The Honourable Seamus O’Regan Jr.

“By taking bold action and thinking outside of the box, our government is setting up young Canadians for success and ensuring an inclusive recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. The STIP program is a great example of how government can work with community organizations to break down barriers to employment and create long-lasting change in the lives of young people. When we make skills-building and job opportunities available to young Canadians, we all succeed.” – Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, The Honourable Carla Qualtrough

According to BioTalent Canada's latest labour market report Growing the bio-economy: youth in focus, between March 2019 and March 2021, 75 employers across 42 cities in 11 provinces and territories accessed talent. Incredibly, 87% of participants received permanent offers following their internships.

Green economy employers were not immune to the effects of COVID-19. Like Vancouver-based Ensero Solutions, many turned to STIP to bolster workforces with young, energetic, skilled new hires. The results, to date, have been nothing short of transformative.

"We wouldn't have hit a lot of our field goal requirements and commitments without (STIP hires) Talor (Osberg) and Sara (Battaglia)," says Mitch Strom, Chief People Officer at Ensero Solutions. "The STIP subsidy helped during a tough year due to COVID."

As part of their internships, Talor and Sara got to do meaningful fieldwork and gain exposure to active mining sites. Ensero hired both permanently because of their internships.

"Canada's youth are ready and eager to contribute in a big way to the green economy," says Henderson. "And STIP provides them with an entry point to a career in the sector. The industry has already felt the results, but just wait because the long-term impacts are going to be astonishing."

About BioTalent Canada

BioTalent Canada supports the people behind life-changing science. Trusted as the go-to source for labour market intelligence, BioTalent Canada guides bio-economy stakeholders with evidence-based data and industry-driven standards. BioTalent Canada is focused on igniting the industry’s brainpower, bridging the gap between job-ready talent and employers, and ensuring the long-term agility, resiliency, and sustainability of one of Canada’s most vital sectors.

Recently named one of the 50 Best Workplaces in Canada with 10-50 employees and certified as a Great Place to Work® for 2021, BioTalent Canada practices the same industry standards it recommends to its stakeholders. These distinctions were awarded to BioTalent Canada following a thorough and independent survey analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

About Science Technology Internship Program – Green Jobs

The Science and Technology Internship Program – Green Jobs covers the cost of a new hire's salary by 80% to a maximum of $25,000/yr and $32,000/yr for youth furthest from employment. These funds help employers hire the talent they need and help youth initiate a career. Employers can bring on an eager, young worker for a special project – and at the end of the placement, end up with a skilled candidate already oriented to their company. Youth from northern and remote communities have an opportunity for an increased subsidy. For more information, visit biotalent.ca/GreenJobs