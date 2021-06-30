Aerospike Joins the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) today announced that Aerospike, global leader in next-generation, real-time data solutions, has joined as its newest member. The AECC is a non-profit consortium of cross-industry players working to drive best practices for the coming vehicle and computing convergence. Aerospike brings expertise in real-time data platforms to the organization, as well as extensive experience enabling companies to use massive amounts of data to make better decisions, while simultaneously simplifying an organization’s infrastructure and reducing costs.

As a member of the Consortium, Aerospike will collaborate with AECC members to evaluate the work being done by mobile network operators, automotive manufacturers, communication, cloud and other related technology standards bodies and technology communities to ensure that new technologies and standards will meet the future needs of the connected vehicle ecosystem.

“Data is the future of the automotive industry,” said Danny Bedgood, Aerospike’s Global VP of Industry Vertical Solutions. “Connected vehicles generate massive amounts of data that is vital for safety, navigation and maintenance purposes. For the industry to reach its potential, decisions must be rendered nearly as fast as the data is ingested. As an AECC member, Aerospike will work with the organization’s global member base on finding more efficient ways to support the high-volume data and real-time services needed for the ecosystem’s distributed computing and network infrastructure. We’ll work closely with the AECC to define real-time data inferencing solutions that will help move the industry forward.”

By sharing relevant findings, requirements and technology solutions with standards organizations, the AECC aims to encourage the development of connected vehicle best practices and new use cases that will accelerate the growth of the entire industry. The AECC’s vision is to create a new era where connected vehicles utilize the full benefits of high-volume data for the evolution of the future connected world, improving safety, sustainability, reliability and the experiences in the lives of citizens.

“We’re pleased to welcome Aerospike to the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium, as we recognize the importance of having a real-time data architecture as an integral part of the consortium’s ecosystem approach,” said the AECC Board of Directors in a joint statement. “Aerospike’s expertise in delivering a wide range of real-time data solutions will help further the AECC’s work to identify requirements and solutions needed to support the connected vehicle ecosystem.”

About Aerospike

The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform enables organizations to act instantly on billions of transactions while dramatically reducing server footprint. The Aerospike platform powers real-time applications with predictable performance up to petabyte scale. Aerospike customers can instantly fight fraud, dramatically increase shopping cart size, deploy global digital payment networks, and deliver instant, one-to-one personalization for millions of customers. Customers include Airtel, Experian, European Central Bank, Nielsen, PayPal, Snap, Verizon Media and Wayfair. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. with additional locations in London; Bengaluru, India; and Tel Aviv, Israel.

For more information, please visit https://www.aerospike.com.

About the AECC

The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) is an association of cross-industry, global leaders working to explore the rapidly evolving and significant data and communications needs involved in instrumenting billions of vehicles worldwide. The AECC’s goal is to find more efficient ways to support the high-volume data and intelligent services needed for distributed computing and network architecture and infrastructure. The AECC’s members are key players in the automotive, high-speed mobile network, edge computing, wireless technology, distributed computing, and artificial intelligence markets. For more information about the AECC and its membership benefits, please visit https://aecc.org/.