Again Life Italia Announces Partnership with Tanner Pharma Group

SCHIO (VI), Italy & CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Again Life Italia S.r.l. (“ALI”), a pharmaceutical biotechnology company headquartered in Italy, and TannerLAC UK Limited (“TannerLAC”), a subsidiary of Tanner Pharma Group and commercialization leader in Latin America, announced today the signing of a business partnership agreement for Latin America.

With their global presence, ALI is dedicated to supporting cancer patients undergoing chemo and radiation therapy. Similarly, TannerLAC supports patients and biopharma companies by providing access to medicines in targeted markets.

Carolina Cortez, EVP of TannerLAC, commented, “We are very excited about the opportunity to work with Again Life Italia to improve the quality of life of patients in Latin America who experience side effects from chemo and radiation therapies.”

Antonella Sardei, CEO of Again Life Italia, added, “Our partnership with TannerLAC is strategic to promote the products and the philosophy of Again Life Italia in Latin American countries and is in line with the company’s mission in supporting patients, especially those affected by side effects related to anticancer treatments, giving them the respect due to those who suffer.”

The objective of the partnership is to leverage TannerLAC’s 18 years of experience to provide ALI’s innovative treatments to markets such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru.

About Again Life Italia:

Again Life Italia is an Italian biopharma company focused on research, development and commercialization of important supportive therapies for the treatment of side effects caused by anticancer treatments. ALI’s approved and patented products now treat 92% of targeted side effects, delivering significant impact on patients’ lives.

About Tanner Pharma Group:

For over 18 years, Tanner Pharma Group (“TPG”) has provided biopharma companies with turn-key commercialization, patient access and clinical services solutions to increase access to medicines and other medical technology around the world. By partnering with TPG, companies are able to focus on their primary markets while ensuring that patients and clinicians in international markets receive their products through a strictly controlled supply chain. TPG’s global reach is enabled by offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Ireland and Brazil, and by a world-wide network of depots. For more information, please visit www.TannerPharma.com.