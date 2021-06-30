Freeletics Partners with Fnatic to Help Esports Gamers Improve Performance

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freeletics, the leading AI-powered fitness app, today announced a partnership with high-performance esports brand Fnatic. The collaboration aims to improve the performance of gamers by implementing Freeletics’ proven training methods, while showing that esports has become much, much more than the tired clichés of playing computer games all day.

With a mixture of in-game training and both physical and mental training with Freeletics, anyone can get better (and stay better) over time in the right way. The partnership campaign centres around Fnatic Counter-Strike talent, in particular the infamous JW and young gun Jackinho. With the assistance of Fnatic HPU Director Jens Hofer, the two brands have been working together to create a performance orientated environment for the players.

"Continuous development and hard work towards a self-set goal is what Freeletics and Fnatic have in common,” explains Daniel Sobhani, CEO of Freeletics. “This means never giving up, never quitting and going the extra mile to achieve greatness again, and again and again. Leveling up together comes naturally and I am very excited to see how we will be able to enable this dynamic audience and reach physical and mental mastery together."

Created in collaboration with the Fnatic HPU (High Performance Unit) and entitled “The Extra Mile,” the campaign tells the story of the players and the effort they continuously put in behind the scenes to enjoy the success in front of the crowds. Consistently going the extra mile and putting in the work day in, day out, is what ultimately unlocks the next level of a player’s potential - something sports and esports share at their core.

“Modern esports performance demands so much from players both on the server and in their everyday lives,” says Hofer. “We’re happy to partner with Freeletics to help show the benefits of physical and mental fitness for in-game performance, not just for our top level pros, but for everyday gamers as well.”

Because both brands share a similar purpose and a common approach to long-term performance and self-development, a partnership between the two was a very organic process. With a focus on personalized HIIT bodyweight training using minimal to no equipment to train the body and mind in a holistic and sustainable way, Freeletics’ app and training philosophy was a perfect match to the way Fnatic trains and looks after its players to boost their performance long-term. Together both brands will work to break down barriers and stereotypes around the gaming industry to show that living a fit, active lifestyle is the key to accomplishing goals, no matter the sport.

About Fnatic

Fnatic is a global esports entertainment brand headquartered in London, laser-focused on seeking out, levelling up and amplifying gamers and creators. Founded in 2004 by Sam Mathews, Fnatic teams have since claimed more than 200 championships across 30 different games. Driven by performance, Fnatic is the channel through which the most forward-thinking brands communicate with young people. It delivers industry-leading content, experiences and activations through offices and facilities in cities between London and Tokyo. For more information, visit Fnatic.com.

About Freeletics

Freeletics was founded in 2013 with the mission to challenge and inspire people to become the greatest version of themselves, both mentally and physically. Since then, the company has become the leading provider of AI-based fitness and mindset coaching, with 52 million users in over 175 countries. The Freeletics app is not just the #1 fitness app in Europe, but also offers the most advanced AI technology in the industry. It puts a personal trainer in your pocket, enabling you to train anytime, anywhere, with hyper-personalized training plans and workouts. Its AI technology allows the app to learn from millions of users and their individual feedback, so it can develop ongoing smart workout plans uniquely designed to suit every single user, down to the last exercise