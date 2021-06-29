Allegiant Announces New Nonstop Service to 3 Cities from MLB

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allegiant announced today new nonstop service from Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) to three destinations: Pittsburgh, Pa.; Nashville, Tenn. and Concord, N.C. beginning in November.

“We’re thrilled to bring our brand of friendly, convenient service to Melbourne, gateway to Central Florida and the Space Coast,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president of revenue and planning. “Now more than ever, travelers choose to fly Allegiant because we connect them from point-to-point without the hassle of layovers or connections. We think area travelers will love having ultra-low-cost options for a getaway to any of these great destinations – whether it’s for vacation or a chance to reconnect with family and friends.”

The new nonstop routes to/from Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) will operate twice weekly and include:

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania via Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) – beginning Nov. 11, 2021. Nashville, Tennessee via Nashville International Airport (BNA) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021. Concord, North Carolina via Concord-Padgett Airport (USA) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Allegiant to MLB, which will proudly serve as a new coastal gateway to Central Florida,” said Greg Donovan, A.A.E., executive director at Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB). “Allegiant has tremendous consumer brand recognition known for providing nonstop connections with a superior value. We are grateful for these new routes that will give our community new ways to connect with families and friends and allow visitors to discover the very best of Florida.”

Allegiant offers a unique option to Melbourne-area travelers with low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

About Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB)

Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) is an award-winning airport, crowned #1 Most Scenic Airport in North America by PrivateFly.com, and serves as the Coastal Gateway to Central Florida. In addition to evolving air service from Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, Allegiant has announced several new routes to begin in November and MLB will become TUI UK’s Florida gateway beginning in 2022. Air service growth has sparked a major terminal project that will provide an ultimate travel experience for all airport customers. MLB is globally recognized as an epicenter of aerospace as the home to Northrop Grumman, L3Harris, Embraer, Collins Aerospace, and more. For additional information, visit www.MLBair.com or follow @FlyMLB on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

