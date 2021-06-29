Barclay Named New Authorized Dealer for Kärcher North America

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barclay, A Material Handling Solutions Provider in South Plainfield, NJ and Kärcher North America, the leading provider of cleaning technology worldwide, have announced that Barclay is now an authorized dealer for Kärcher floor care products.

Kärcher manufacturers a complete line of industrial and commercial floor cleaning equipment designed specifically for the most challenging industrial floor cleaning solutions. As a new distributor Barclay can now offer their material handling customers solutions for indoor and outdoor hard surfaces, large outdoor areas, carpeted areas and small office room applications.

Barclay has a long history of serving Central and Northern New Jersey businesses from Ocean County up to Bergen County and into southern New York. They have become the region’s premier provider of fleet service, lift trucks, pallet jacks, warehouse equipment, and other material handling solutions. Headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ under current ownership since 1996. They also maintain Northern NJ and New York parts depots to ensure their customers are always up and running.

Kärcher is the world’s leading provider of cleaning technology. The family-owned enterprise employs more than 13,000 people in 72 countries and more than 127 subsidiaries. Kärcher North America is one of the largest subsidiaries of the Kärcher Group with over 1,000 employees. The company’s solutions serve customers‘ cleaning needs in an economical and environmentally-friendly manner.

“It is a natural fit for us to include Kärcher floor care products in our vast suite of warehouse solutions”, says VP of Sales, Will Ruscher. “Kärcher is globally known for their quality and technology. Barclay is proud to represent Kärcher.”

Barclay is a leader in the Material Handling industry. Their strategic partnerships have enabled them to continue to grow and satisfy any customer need.