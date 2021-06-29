Seventh Generation’s Martin Wolf Discusses the Importance of Sustainable Products on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Martin Wolf, Director of Sustainability & Authenticity at Seventh Generation, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Wolf is responsible for creating frameworks for the design of sustainable products at Seventh Generation, a manufacturer and distributor of ecological household and personal care products. He is also responsible for creating frameworks for more sustainable systems of commerce, and for working with other businesses, industry associations, legislators and regulators to implement those frameworks. Wolf has over 40 years of experience in industrial and environmental chemistry.

Working at Seventh Generation, Wolf has developed frameworks for environmental product design, helped educate consumers about the environmental impacts of consumer products and the industries that produce them, successfully lobbied for passage of phosphate bans in a number of states, helped develop standards for voluntary ingredient disclosure, and brought change to the cleaning products industry through more sustainable product designs.

He shared examples of his work and initiatives and how Seventh Generation continues to innovate in the sustainable household products space.

“It was an honor to have Martin on our show,” said Shegerian. “He’s a genuine sustainability and authenticity thought leader who is helping an amazing brand continue to pioneer the category of ecologically responsible household products. It was exciting to hear more about his story and the impactful work he and Seventh Generation are doing.”

Every week, Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

