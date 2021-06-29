KBRA Affirms Rating for Bi-State Development Agency Combined Lien Mass Transit Sales Tax Appropriation Bonds; Outlook is Stable

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) affirms the long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook for the Bi-State Development Agency of the MO-IL Metropolitan District Combined Lien Mass Transit Sales Tax Appropriation Bonds.

The rating reflects strong maximum annual debt service coverage from appropriated transit sales taxes (TST), the large and diverse tax base in which the sales tax is collected, the historically stable performance of TST receipts, and KBRA’s view that appropriation risk is extremely limited, given the strict limitations on the use of TST receipts, which are available only for debt service and non-highway transit operations per the Transit Sales Tax Act as enacted by state statue.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating was affirmed because of the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Despite a substantial decline in TST receipts related to the pandemic, MADS coverage is sound and is projected to remain so even under KBRA’s conservative stress case scenarios.

Aggregate annual debt service requirements of the Combined Lien Bonds decline steadily, with MADS of $25.3 million occurring in FY 2023. The Agency currently has no plans or authorization for additional debt.

Strict limitations on the use of pledged sales tax revenues for non-highway public transportation strongly mitigates against appropriation risk.

Credit Challenges

Transit sales tax collections are subject to legislative actions by the State, the County and the City.

The inherent volatility of the sales tax revenue pledge may be exacerbated by the declining population base evidenced in the jurisdictional boundaries of the City and, to a lesser extent, the County.

Substantial declines in ridership experienced since at least 2015 have been severely exacerbated by the pandemic.

Rating Sensitivities

For upgrade:

Steady trend of growth in the economic resource base of the County and City that results in growing transit sales tax receipts.

For downgrade:

A decline in debt service coverage due to a decrease in transit sales tax revenues or an increase in debt service associated with the issuance of additional parity bonds.

