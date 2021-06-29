C-Sweet Event: Technology to Improve Health and Wellness

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C-Sweet, a rapidly growing national organization with a mission to foster executive level relationships for women across sectors in business and industry, today announced a new virtual event -- Technology to Improve Health and Wellness -- set for Thursday, July 15th, 2021, at noon PDT. This event will feature Lisa Suennen, Senior Managing Director, Digital and Technology Group at Manatt, and Pamela Brown, Cofounder and Chief Operating Officer at Eminence MSO, as they discuss technology and the role it plays in women’s healthcare and the wellness industry. Hot topics will include FemTech/Menopause Tech, Privacy/Security, returning to work past COVID, emerging past COVID, as well as key issues/trends.

“With the changes in technology ever evolving and affecting the way women keep up with their health,” said Beth Hilbing, Sr. Program Manager and Principal IT Business Partner at Boeing, as well as Co-CEO of C-Sweet, “it is important to stay up to date with the ways women can be using technology to their advantage in the health and wellness industry.”

“There are so many ways women can help themselves using the latest in technology,” said Dianne Gubin, President of Amplify Professional Services Inc., an executive search and IT consulting firm, and Co-CEO of C-Sweet. “With the help from our panelists, we are able to provide continuance guidance and education to women in managing their health and wellness.”

About the Speakers-

Lisa Suennen

Lisa is the leader of Manatt Digital and Technology, as well as lead partner of the Manatt Venture Fund. With more than 30 years’ experience as an entrepreneur, venture capitalist, board member and strategic advisor, she has focused broadly on new technologies and how they are transforming businesses. Lisa has spent much of her career helping companies adopt and leverage digital technologies, develop strategies for growth through innovation and investment, and build strong collaborations between established players and entrepreneurs. Lisa’s clients span the technology continuum, but she has a particular focus on digital health enterprises, life sciences companies, payers, health systems, medical technology manufacturers and emerging companies across the health care field. Lisa leads Manatt’s digital health consulting program.

Prior to joining Manatt, Lisa had spent the previous 23 years as a venture investor. Prior to Manatt Venture Fund, she led the GE Ventures health care fund, cofounded the American Heart Association’s Cardeation Venture Fund and spent 15 years as a partner with health care fund Psilos Group. Suennen was previously an entrepreneur and part of the leadership team that built Merit Behavioral Care (aka American Biodyne) from startup to $800 million in revenue, serving in executive roles through Merit’s successful IPO and exit. Earlier, she worked in technology product management and marketing in the high-technology sector.

Pamela Brown

Pamela has more than 20 years’ experience leading technology innovation in high growth business environments. Pamela’s expertise spans the retail, health care, transportation, and financial services industries, with emphasis on operational transformation and systems interoperability within health care. Pamela has previously served as Chief Information Officer for Best Buy Corporation and Crescent Health Care (a home infusion therapy company acquired by Walgreens), and has been nationally recognized for her accomplishments in health care innovation through cloud services. Pamela is regularly called upon to assist with large scale contract negotiations, having successfully created partnerships with companies such as IBM, Epic, McKesson, Cerner, HealthPartners, United Health Care and Heritage Provider Network. Pamela has directly managed the implementation of operational and strategic programs with budgets ranging from $5 - $50MM and teams of 15 to 400. She has directed end to end systems replacement efforts within a 24/7 patient care environment, and she has negotiated systems compliance with over 2,000 independent physicians and over 4,000 hospital-based clinical team members. Pamela has held senior leadership roles within hospital and health care systems, and has served as HIPAA Compliance Officer for two organizations. She remains an expert in HIPAA compliance, and regularly assists clients with adherence to HIPAA-related agreements and processes. Pamela currently serves as an adviser to growth companies in the disciplines of cloud technology, business and technology strategy, operations management, project management and executive leadership.

Aashima Gupta

Aashima spearheads healthcare solutions for Google Cloud. In this role, she helps healthcare stakeholders to build innovative solutions and identify new models for care, revenue generation, and improved patient experiences. These solutions incorporate machine learning, AI, Google Cloud, and APIs to deliver the best results for partners. She founded and led Healthcare vertical and interoperability efforts at Apigee, and is a passionate advocate for Open Data and the use of APIs to overcome Healthcare data Silos. Previously, Aashima was head of Digital Health Incubations at Kaiser Permanente and brought several frame-shifting opportunities to life, including consumer focused applications. She was responsible for driving innovation through the convergence of various digital technologies, leveraging EMR (EPIC) services. Key focus areas were Digital Health platform and ecosystem development lifestyle integration leveraging wearables, sensors, and smart devices to reinvent care delivery for chronic condition management for the diabetic population. Aashima brings strong technical and leadership skills, and holds two patents in the field of computer applications. She serves on the Board of HIMSS and was recognized as Most Influential Women in Healthcare IT by HIMSS

Aashima received her BS in Computer Science and a Masters in Computer Applications from Delhi University, India.

C-Sweet corporate sponsors for this event include:

Converge Technology Solutions, a North American Software-enabled, Hybrid IT solution provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Visit https://convergetp.com/

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a leading professional services firm, providing integrated legal and consulting services to a global client base. With offices strategically located in California (Los Angeles, Orange County, Palo Alto, San Francisco and Sacramento), New York (New York City and Albany), Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Boston, the firm represents sophisticated clients — including Fortune 500, middle-market and emerging companies — across a range of industry sectors such as health care; financial services; entertainment; digital and technology; and energy, environmental and real estate. For more information, visit www.manatt.com.

Woodruff Sawyer- Woodruff Sawyer is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the U.S. with global expertise. Visit https://woodruffsawyer.com/

Google- Google LLC is an American multinational technology company that specializes in Internet-related services and products, which include online advertising technologies, a search engine, cloud computing, software and hardware. It is considered one of the Big Five technology companies in the U.S., alongside Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft.

Registration and Featured Non-Profit

The webinar’s featured nonprofit: RedRover staff and volunteers provide temporary emergency sheltering, resources, financial assistance, and emotional support when animals and people are in crisis. We empower educators to help kids develop empathy and awareness of animals’ well-being and increase awareness about the importance of the human-animal bond. RedRover

