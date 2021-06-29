BrightView Partners with Aspire Addiction Treatment in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrightView, a comprehensive outpatient addiction treatment provider with 39 locations throughout Ohio, Kentucky, and Delaware, has acquired Aspire. Aspire is centrally located at 209 Research Drive, Suite 102 in Chesapeake. By joining BrightView, Aspire will be able to expand its services and continue to provide the best patient experiences and life-saving care to those struggling with addiction.

There are many synergies between the models of care used by Aspire and BrightView, so patients should continue to expect high quality care. Both programs are focused on treating the disease of addiction through biological, psychological, and social means. Treatment programs generally include medication assisted treatment (MAT), individual and group counseling, peer recovery support, and wraparound social support services that help patients achieve lasting recovery. All treatment programs are personalized to each patient’s specific needs.

Science-based addiction treatment can combat the national epidemic of opioids and illicit substances. In a recent report from the Virginia Department of Health, three people were dying of overdoses daily, and substance use led to more than 7,300 emergency room visits in the most recent report.

Dr. Shawn Ryan, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of BrightView, stated:

“Aspire has had a profound impact on the lives of many patients and their families, and we are excited to build on their patient-first mentality and dedication to quality care. We understand the delicate nature of recovery, and we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for each patient, staff member, and community partner. The team at BrightView is looking forward to bringing our expertise and leadership in the field to Aspire so we can all serve more patients in the Chesapeake region.”

People or families seeking help can reach out to live agents at BrightView 24-hours per day at 833-510-4357. New patients will be accepted during the time of transition, including same-day scheduling when available. Hours of operation, providers, and services will be unchanged unless patients are otherwise notified.

About BrightView

BrightView provides outpatient treatment in Ohio, Kentucky, Delaware, and Virginia for substance use disorder (SUD). Patients and partners can call 833-510-HELP (4357) 24-hours per day to schedule an appointment or assessment at any BrightView location. Because effective treatment for addiction often requires immediate care walk-ins are accepted weekdays until 3pm. For patients suffering from withdrawal, it takes less than 4 hours on average from the time they walk in the door to receive the medication they need, complete their very first counseling session, and begin lasting recovery.

The organization’s effective treatment approach includes medication assisted treatment (MAT), individual counseling, group therapy, social service support, as well as work on co-occurring disorders. Locations are generally able to dispense medication on-site, which makes treatment easy and convenient for patients. The treatment plan works seamlessly with daily life commitments. We accept more insurance plans than any other substance use disorder treatment provider in each state, including Medicaid, Medicare, Tricare (with referral), and commercial plans.

BrightView’s compassionate and professional staff create an accessible and welcoming environment for both physical and emotional healing. BrightView is about respect for each patient, positive reinforcement, and long-term wellness. To learn more, please visit brightviewhealth.com.