Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Sells Trinity Consultants

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (“LLCP”), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced today that it has sold its ownership stake in portfolio company Trinity Consultants, Inc. (“Trinity Consultants” or the “Company”) to Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”), with Trinity Consultants employees maintaining a significant minority ownership position. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1974, Trinity Consultants is a leading provider of regulatory-driven environmental, health & safety (“EHS”), engineering and sciences consulting services. The Company employs over 1,000 professionals specializing in highly technical, compliance-driven services that address clients’ mission-critical needs. Trinity is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and operates from over 70 offices worldwide, with a national footprint in the U.S. and a presence in key international markets across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Over the course of LLCP’s investment, Trinity Consultants completed 17 acquisitions, further cementing its position as a market leader in air quality consulting, and expanding its offerings across other strategic EHS, engineering and sciences service areas.

Andrew Schwartz, Partner at LLCP, said, “ Jay Hofmann and the entire Trinity Consultants team have built a truly unique business that is well-positioned for continued growth as a result of its incredible culture built around great people, broad employee ownership and excellent client service. The Trinity Consultants investment has been very successful for both LLCP and the Company’s employee shareholders, driven by organic growth and the execution of strategic M&A which has expanded its service offerings, end markets and geographic breadth. We are excited for the future of Trinity Consultants and wish the team continued success in their next chapter with Oak Hill.”

Jay Hofmann, President and CEO of Trinity Consultants, commented, “ LLCP has been a tremendous partner as we strategically scaled our business and established a global platform poised for continued growth. We benefited significantly from their management-centric approach, valuable strategic insights, and support of both organic growth initiatives and accelerated M&A efforts.”

The sale of Trinity Consultants is LLCP’s sixth recent successful exit, following Nothing Bundt Cakes, ZorgDomein, Jonathan Engineered Solutions, Futurewhiz and Pacific Handy Cutter.

Baird served as lead financial advisor to Trinity Consultants, with support from Piper Sandler, and Kirkland and Ellis LLP served as legal counsel in connection with the sale.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 38-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP’s global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 22 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $12.1 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 90 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $8.5 billion of assets – including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital – and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm and The Hague.